

Celebrate International Friendship Day at Radisson Blu Dhaka



On this Friendship Day, shower your best friend with a whole lot of love and let them know how much they mean to you by treating them at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.



Guests can bring their companions and come to enjoy the delicious, mouth-watering cheesy chicken burger with fries (priced at BDT 1900++) and move on to indulge themselves later to sweet mango tarts (priced at BDT 450++) to give a tantalizing feeling to their taste buds at the amazing ChitChat Caféadjacent to the beautiful swimming pool.

The deli café opens its door for its customers at 10AM in the morning and remains open until 10 PM.



