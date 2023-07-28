117 Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims die in KSA so far







Among the deceased, 91 were men and 26 women.



According to the ministry's latest hajj bulletin, 95 hajj pilgrims died in Mecca, eight in Medina, nine in Mina, two in Arafat, and two in Jeddah and one in Muzdalifah.

As of Thursday, a total of 98,746 hajj pilgrims returned to the country on 260 flights after completing hajj.



These flights were operated by three airlines, with Biman Bangladesh Airlines conducting 123flights, Saudi Airlines conducting 97 flights, and Flynas operating 40 flights.



This year, some 122,884 Muslims embarked on 325 flights to perform hajj.



The first return flight arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on July 2. The last return flight is scheduled to arrive on August 2. UNB

