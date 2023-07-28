India's House body recommends solving Teesta issue







"The Committee also urges the Ministry to initiate meaningful dialogues with Bangladesh on a regular basis to arrive at a consensus in the matter and the progress and outcome may be informed to the committee on the issue of pending disputes between India and Bangladesh and the fresh initiatives and meaningful dialogues proposed to be taken to resolve such disputes," the Parliamentary committee in both the houses of parliament, Rajyasabha, the upper house and Loksabha, the lower house observed.



The committee comprises of P P Chaudhary of BJP as Chairperson and the members include former Home Minister P Chidambaram of Congress, Abhishek Banerjee of TMC, Swapan Dasgupta MP of BJP and 27 other members of Rajyasabha and Loksabha.

"To improve the bilateral relation further' with Bangladesh, the standing committee with lawmakers from all the parties made the recommendation and submitted the report on 'India's Neighborhood First Policy' in both the houses of parliament Rajyasabha and Loksabha on July 25, Times of India reports.



"The Committee is aware of the long outstanding issue between India and Bangladesh on sharing of Teesta River water and desire that this important issue be worked out at the earliest for improved bilateral relations with Bangladesh."



However, the report contains a special chapter on India - Bangladesh bilateral relations.



The Committee observed that apart from ongoing cooperation in areas such as connectivity, security, water-sharing and energy, cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear energy, space cooperation, and new technologies have been identified as the areas for further strengthening of India's relationship with Bangladesh under the Neighbourhood First Policy.



The committee expressed the hope that the government would come up with fresh mutually beneficial initiatives in these areas and implement the same for enhanced bilateral ties and growth and prosperity of both the countries.



In its report, the committee said "Bangladesh remains our largest trade partner in the region and we remain Bangladesh's largest trade partner in Asia. In 2021-22, bilateral trade increased by 68% from USD 10.78bn to USD 18.14bn. Goods and people move between the two countries through a network of 36 land customs stations including 4 integrated check posts."



The committee took note of the fact that Prime Ministers of the two countries met 13 times since 2015.



It noted with satisfaction that there is active cooperation between various agencies of both countries working jointly to combat illicit drug trafficking, fake currency, human trafficking, and cooperate on police matters, anti-corruption activities, among others. Mechanisms for the peaceful and cooperative management of the 4,096kms-long international border are also actively focused on border fencing, joint inspection of boundary pillars, joint boundary demarcation including of riverine boundaries, among others, the report said.



