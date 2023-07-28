JL, SL, BCL to hold peace rally at South Gate of Baitul Mukarram today







Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Thursday gave permission to them to hold their peace rally at their desired venue.



Swechchhasebak League General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu told the Daily Observer, "We got permission to hold the peace rally at the South Gate of the Baitul Mukarram. Swechchhasebak League, Juba League and Chhatra League will all participate and the necessary preparations have been taken.

The rally will take place at 3:00pm."



First, the three organizations decided to hold a peace rally together at the South Gate of the Baitul Mukarram on Thursday.



However, the Awami League affiliates did not get permission from the authorities to use their desired venue.



The ruling party affiliates also began to look for an alternate location for the rally and picked the old Dhaka Trade Fair Ground.



But the Special Security Force did not allow the ruling party affiliates to use old Trade Fair Ground as the President is scheduled to attend a programme with Supreme Court judges in the area, according to Biplob Barua, the Awami League's Office Secretary.



Juba League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil said the organisations are keen to prevent any unrest in the capital. But they had to change the venue once again due to the security risks stemming from two political rivals holding rallies just one and a half kilometres away from each other.



Earlier on July 12, the BNP held a rally at Naya Paltan, while the Awami League held theirs at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram.



Once again the three associate bodies--Juba League, Swechchhasebak League and Bangladesh Chhatra League-- of the ruling Awami League (AL) have switched the venue of their rally on Friday and will be back to the South Gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital.Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Thursday gave permission to them to hold their peace rally at their desired venue.Swechchhasebak League General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu told the Daily Observer, "We got permission to hold the peace rally at the South Gate of the Baitul Mukarram. Swechchhasebak League, Juba League and Chhatra League will all participate and the necessary preparations have been taken.The rally will take place at 3:00pm."First, the three organizations decided to hold a peace rally together at the South Gate of the Baitul Mukarram on Thursday.However, the Awami League affiliates did not get permission from the authorities to use their desired venue.The ruling party affiliates also began to look for an alternate location for the rally and picked the old Dhaka Trade Fair Ground.But the Special Security Force did not allow the ruling party affiliates to use old Trade Fair Ground as the President is scheduled to attend a programme with Supreme Court judges in the area, according to Biplob Barua, the Awami League's Office Secretary.Juba League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil said the organisations are keen to prevent any unrest in the capital. But they had to change the venue once again due to the security risks stemming from two political rivals holding rallies just one and a half kilometres away from each other.Earlier on July 12, the BNP held a rally at Naya Paltan, while the Awami League held theirs at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram.