Court frees father of dengue patient







Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam granted him bail on Thursday.



Advocate Morshedul Arefin moved Habibur's bail prayer before the court.

Police on Wednesday arrested Habibur Rahman for assaulting a doctor at Mugda Medical College Hospital in the capital.



Habibur Rahman, an electrician at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), was held on Wednesday afternoon after the physician filed a case against him with Mugda Police Station.



According to the case statement, Habibur went to Mugda Medical in the early hours of Wednesday in a bid to get treatment for his daughter Adiba.



However, he was told that the hospital had no vacant bed to admit Adiba. Habibur got into altercations with on-duty doctors, alleged Bony Amin, complainant of the case.



However, speaking to reporters, Habibur Rahman's wife Sathi Akter has refuted the allegations.



"My husband only got agitated when they [doctors] refused to admit our daughter into the hospital.



They just gave us a slip that stated no seat available. My husband protested."



Alleging that the doctors framed her husband, Sathi said, "They admitted my daughter at the same hospital later. How were they able to do that if the hospital did not have any vacant beds?



"A misunderstanding took place there. My husband did not beat any of the physicians. He was framed."



She alleges that in fact, it was Habibur who was beaten at the hospital in front of their 7-year-old child.



Speaking of her daughter, Sathi said, "She is in trauma now. We went to get her treatment, but that landed her father in the police station."



Meanwhile, the plaintiff of the case refused to comment on the issue.



"We are not entitled to talk to media," Bony Amin said when contacted by the Daily Observer.



Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir told media that Directorate General of Health Services formed a probe committee regarding the incident.



Habibur Rahman, who was arrested for becoming violent while demanding admission of his 7-year old dengue-infected daughter Adiba at Mugda Hospital, was released on bail on Thursday.Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam granted him bail on Thursday.Advocate Morshedul Arefin moved Habibur's bail prayer before the court.Police on Wednesday arrested Habibur Rahman for assaulting a doctor at Mugda Medical College Hospital in the capital.Habibur Rahman, an electrician at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), was held on Wednesday afternoon after the physician filed a case against him with Mugda Police Station.According to the case statement, Habibur went to Mugda Medical in the early hours of Wednesday in a bid to get treatment for his daughter Adiba.However, he was told that the hospital had no vacant bed to admit Adiba. Habibur got into altercations with on-duty doctors, alleged Bony Amin, complainant of the case.However, speaking to reporters, Habibur Rahman's wife Sathi Akter has refuted the allegations."My husband only got agitated when they [doctors] refused to admit our daughter into the hospital.They just gave us a slip that stated no seat available. My husband protested."Alleging that the doctors framed her husband, Sathi said, "They admitted my daughter at the same hospital later. How were they able to do that if the hospital did not have any vacant beds?"A misunderstanding took place there. My husband did not beat any of the physicians. He was framed."She alleges that in fact, it was Habibur who was beaten at the hospital in front of their 7-year-old child.Speaking of her daughter, Sathi said, "She is in trauma now. We went to get her treatment, but that landed her father in the police station."Meanwhile, the plaintiff of the case refused to comment on the issue."We are not entitled to talk to media," Bony Amin said when contacted by the Daily Observer.Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir told media that Directorate General of Health Services formed a probe committee regarding the incident.