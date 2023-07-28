SSC results today





The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2023 will be published across the country today.



Education Minister Dipu Moni will hand over a summary of the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at around 10:00am, Chief of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, Prof Tapan Kumar Sarker confirmed this to media.





However, this time, the political parties' counter-programmes will hamper the celebration. BNP and Awami League rallies will be held today at Nayapaltan and Baitul Mukarram South Gate of the capital respectively. On the days of the two parties massive gatherings, leaders and activists come to join from every unit of districts and cities. Many students are concerned and anxious about the safety measures to reach their institutions to get the results.



Many people are also expressing the fear of chaos and sabotage centered the gatherings of the political parties. In this situation, the teachers and students think that the excitement of getting the results of the students might get declined. Parents are worried about how students will go to school to check their results.



The parents say that traffic has reduced in the capital since Wednesday due to Friday's political programmes. No one leaves home if not necessary. How to send the child out of home in this situation?

Education officials say that public examination results have never been released on Friday. This is the first time that the results announcement is going to be held on a holiday. I hoped that the students would be a little more excited this time. But due to political programmes there are apprehensions about the celebration of students.



The heads of the famous educational institutions of the capital say that there will be a result corner this time too for the students to publish their results. There are all kinds of preparations including drums and musical instruments so that there is no let down to their joy. Student-parent attendance may be low due to political agenda.



Regarding SSC result issues, SSC examine from Ideal School in the capital, Tasvirul Islam said that I studied in the same school for ten years. After the result being published, I want to celebrate with my friends and classmates. But because of the gathering, my father is banning me from going out.



Kamrun Nahar, mother of a SSC candidate Nazifa Jasnin of Viqarunnisa Noon School, expressed her apprehension saying that she has not left her home for two days due to the programmes of the political parties. The roads were empty. Who will send a girl to school in this situation?



Many students have demanded postpone of the programmes on Friday, worrying about the exam results or they are in favour of postponing the results by one day.



When asked, Keka Roy Chowdhury, principal of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in the capital, said that the SSC result is a very important chapter in student life. If the result is good, a student wants to dance and share the joy with his friends and classmates. Not only students but also parents participate in it. Due to the rally, many parents may not let their children to go out for safety reasons. But all kinds of preparations have already been taken for celebration.



Fauzia Rashidi, principal of Ideal School and College, said that the school will have a separate corner for SSC candidates to know their results. There will be all kinds of arrangements including musical instruments, musicians. Students will be able to celebrate this year like every other year.



When asked to know, Dhaka Education Board Chairman and Inter-Education Board Coordinating Committee convener Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar said, "I have seen it every year after the results have been published by the students celebrate with joy." Now if it is obstructed due to political agenda, we have nothing to do.



The results of SSC and equivalent exams will be released today Friday (July 28). In previous years, the results were released on working days, but this time and for the first time, the Inter-Education Board is going to release the results on a public holiday.



The Education Minister will announce the results officially at a press conference at the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) in the capital at 11:00am.



The results will be published at the respective educational institutions and online simultaneously around 10:30am, said a notification of Dhaka Education Board.



According to the notification, students can get their results by visiting the website www.educationboardresults.gov.bd and entering their roll and registration number.



Apart from this, they can also get the results by sending an SMS to 16222.



Around 20, 72,153 students under the 11 education boards-- nine general, one madrasa and one technical-- appeared at the SSC and equivalent examinations.



The exams were held in all subjects with full 100 marks but on curtailed syllabuses. The decision to shorten the syllabuses was made considering the fact that the candidates of these public exams attended fewer in-person classes compared to the pre-Covid period.



This year SSC and equivalent exams started on April 30 and ends May 28. As such, 60 days will be completed from the end of SSC exam on July 30. It is customary to see results within two months. There is no exception this time.

