BNP, like-minded parties to rally in city today

BNP and its affiliate organizations will hold grand rally in front of the Naya Paltan central office today (Friday). The like-minded political parties of BNP will also hold rallies in different parts of the capital today.BNP alleged that, centering the Friday's grand rally over 500 leaders and activists of the party were arrested in the capital.Speaking with the journalists at BNP Naya Paltan central office on Thursday party's standing committee member Mirza Abbas thanked to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) for giving permission to hold BNP's rally at Naya Paltan.He said, "We hope without making any hindrance law enforce agencies will ensure necessary security to conduct a peaceful rally in Nayapaltan."Mirza Abbas said, "BNP never does politics of conflict, like our previous political programme we will conduct a peaceful grand rally on Friday. Rather, government has attacked on programmes of BNP and like-minded parties.""Not only the political activists the life and property of the general people are also extremely endangered today. The nation is passing a critical period under the rule of the government," he added.Abbas said, "The price of daily necessities including electricity and fuel prices have gone beyond people's purchasing power. The middle and lower income groups are suffering more due to the price hike of essential commodities."Mentioning that, "Khaleda Zia, the uncompromising national leader of democracy is accused in false cases. She has been struggling in jailed to restore democracy in the country."He claimed that today the whole nation is united to bring back democracy in the country by conducting election under a caretaker government. To realize peoples demand BNP has been carrying out orderly and peaceful programmes.Earlier at a press conference at Naya Paltan BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that, over 500 leaders and activists of the party were arrested in the capital in the last 24 hours ahead of its Friday's grand rally at Naya Paltan.He said, "In the last 24 hours, more than five hundred of our leaders and activists were arrested. I demand the unconditional release of all those arrested."The BNP leader said the more the government obstructs and the more it arrests, the more resentment will be created among the BNP leaders and workers to make the rally more successful.He alleged that the government is giving various provocations to create chaos and foil the rally by arresting our leaders and activists and raiding the hotels.The BNP leader said those who came to Dhaka and stayed at different hotels to take part in the rally are revered persons and leaders of the party's different district units.Earlier on Wednesday night, BNP decided to postpone its grand rally, scheduled for Thursday, to Friday.