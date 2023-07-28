Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP, like-minded parties to rally in city today

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent


BNP and its affiliate organizations will hold grand rally in front of the Naya Paltan central office today (Friday). The like-minded political parties of BNP will also hold rallies in different parts of the capital today.  

BNP alleged that, centering the Friday's grand rally over 500 leaders and activists of the party were arrested in the capital.
Speaking with the journalists at BNP Naya Paltan central office on Thursday party's standing committee member Mirza Abbas thanked to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) for giving permission to hold BNP's rally at Naya Paltan.
 
He said, "We hope without making any hindrance law enforce agencies will ensure necessary security to conduct a peaceful rally in Nayapaltan."

Mirza Abbas said, "BNP never does politics of conflict, like our previous political programme we will conduct a peaceful grand rally on Friday. Rather, government has attacked on programmes of BNP and like-minded parties."  

"Not only the political activists the life and property of the general people are also extremely endangered today. The nation is passing a critical period under the rule of the government," he added.
 
Abbas said, "The price of daily necessities including electricity and fuel prices have gone beyond people's purchasing power. The middle and lower income groups are suffering more due to the price hike of essential commodities."

Mentioning that, "Khaleda Zia, the uncompromising national leader of democracy is accused in false cases. She has been struggling in jailed to restore democracy in the country."

He claimed that today the whole nation is united to bring back democracy in the country by conducting election under a caretaker government. To realize peoples demand BNP has been carrying out orderly and peaceful programmes.

Earlier at a press conference at Naya Paltan BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that, over 500 leaders and activists of the party were arrested in the capital in the last 24 hours ahead of its Friday's grand rally at Naya Paltan.

He said, "In the last 24 hours, more than five hundred of our leaders and activists were arrested. I demand the unconditional release of all those arrested."

The BNP leader said the more the government obstructs and the more it arrests, the more resentment will be created among the BNP leaders and workers to make the rally more successful.

He alleged that the government is giving various provocations to create chaos and foil the rally by arresting our leaders and activists and raiding the hotels.

The BNP leader said those who came to Dhaka and stayed at different hotels to take part in the rally are revered persons and leaders of the party's different district units.

Earlier on Wednesday night, BNP decided to postpone its grand rally, scheduled for Thursday, to Friday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN says July to be hottest month ever recorded
117 Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims die in KSA so far
India's House body recommends solving Teesta issue
JL, SL, BCL to hold peace rally at South Gate of Baitul Mukarram today
Court frees father of dengue patient
SSC results today
BNP, like-minded parties to rally in city today
US says supports BD's goal of holding free, fair polls


Latest News
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
SSC, equivalent exam results Friday
PM seeks British cooperation for Bangladesh's railway development
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
AL's peace rally to resist BNP's 'terror and anarchy': JL says
India allows Muslim procession in Kashmir's main city for first time in 3 decades
Law enforces take position at Nayapaltan with riot cars, water canons
Senior journalist Shahjahan Mia laid to rest in Munshiganj
Russia grain deal exit could push up inflation: ECB's Lagarde
VAT collection witnesses 17pc growth in FY23
Most Read News
Joy is a real game changer for our ICT industry
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
PM returns home from Italy
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged tonight
AL associate bodies want to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram
Dengue is linked to climate change in Bangladesh
US supports Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair polls: State Dept
Police on high alert at Nayapaltan
Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
Journalist union leader M Shahjahan Miah passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft