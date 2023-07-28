Video
Home Front Page

US says supports BD's goal of holding free, fair polls

‘No preference to any party’

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Diplomatic Correspondent

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel has said the US supports Bangladesh's goal of holding a free, fair and peaceful election.

"We support Bangladesh's goal of holding a free, fair, and peaceful election," Patel, said during a regular media briefing in Washington on July 26.

He was asked to comment over the matter of Bangladesh summoning 13 diplomats due to their statements regarding the attack on independent candidate Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alam during Dhaka-17 by-election at the US State Department's regular press briefing on Wednesday.

This action was taken by the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to the diplomats' statements condemning the attack on Hero Alam. Bangladesh conveyed its dismay to 13 envoys in Dhaka over their 'undiplomatic behaviour.'

"It's an important aspect of our bilateral relationship. And we believe that free and fair elections are a shared priority, and many Bangladeshi government officials, including the Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina), have themselves said that it is their goal," Patel said.

He said they have always emphasised the importance of the United States and Bangladesh working together to achieve the latter's goal of free and fair elections.

The United States has reiterated that political violence has no place in a democracy and that it favours no political party in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised the diplomats to be constructive, reminding them of the Vienna Convention.


