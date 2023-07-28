Video
Dengue: 10 new deaths, death toll rises to 225

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Dengue: 10 new deaths, death toll rises to 225

Dengue: 10 new deaths, death toll rises to 225

Ten more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 225 this year.

During the period, 2,361 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 1,122 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 8,467 dengue patients, including 4,809 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 42,702 dengue cases, 31, 937 recoveries this year.    �UNB


