Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:55 AM
Home boss warns of action against anarchists

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Thursday warned of  taking action against those attempting to create anarchy or public sufferings in the name of holding political programmes.

"We always request political parties not to hold rallies on the streets. Yet, they hold rallies on the streets. So, they have to take the responsibility for any untoward incident. But, the law enforcement agencies will take necessary actions against those attempting to create anarchy or public sufferings in the name of political programmes," he said while briefing reporters in the Ministry conference room at the Secretariat.

The press briefing was organized marking the 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.'

In the briefing, the Minister detailed the programmes of the day. The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) will organize the programmes.

Urging the political parties not to hold rallies on streets, the Minister said that priority should be given to keeping peace and security. Everyone should keep the issues of peace and security in mind.

He also urged the parties to refrain from engaging in violent activities and causing public sufferings.

Kamal said, "The political parties have received permission for the rallies from the Police Commissioner of the metropolitan city. Both Awami League and BNP have been allowed to hold their programmes under certain conditions that will be applicable to both parties."

In response to a query about deterioration of law and order situation due to rival political programmes, Kamal said, "There is bar from the government to hold any political programme. But, we have to keep in mind about the security and discipline issues. We would request all to follow the country's law and not to create any public sufferings. We urge them not indulge in any sort of destructive activities."

"If public suffering is created, lives and assets are damaged, peace and discipline are destroyed, the law enforcement agencies will do their work," he warned and added, "The law enforcement agencies are always ready. They will do their work, if anyone creates anarchy."


