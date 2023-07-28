Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL, BNP rallies at South Gate of Baitul Mukarram, Naya Paltan today

DMP imposes 23 conditions on the rivals to follow

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent


Dhaka Metropolitan Police has given both Awami League's three associate bodies and BNP permission to hold rallies at the capital's South Gate of Baitul Mukarram and Naya Paltan respectively today.
 
The authorities have imposed 23 conditions on both sides in order to prevent any unsavoury incidents surrounding the rival rallies. DMP chief Khandker Golam Faruk announced the development at a media briefing on Thursday.
The BNP are planning to rally outside the party's central offices in Naya Paltan at 2:00pm on Friday to press home its 'one-point' campaign to topple the government.

The DMP conditions include: Only allowing people to assemble two hours before the start of the rallies, confining the rallies to the designated spaces, not gathering people on the streets or sidewalks outside of the approved places, concluding the rallies within the allotted time, not giving anti-state or provocative speeches and not carrying sticks or rods in the name of carrying banners or festoons.

Replying to a query, the DMP chief said there was no information of a big threat centring the two programmes. But as the two major parties are holding rallies, any vested quarter can cause a deterioration of law and order taking advantage of the programmes.  So, police will be on high alert with adequate forces deployed, he said. He also thanked both parties for not holding the rallies on a working day.

The three Awami League affiliate groups -- the Jubo League, Swechchha Sebak League, and Chhatra League -- will hold a gathering at the South Gate of the Baitul Mokarram National Mosque.

"Police are busy with the security arrangements for Ashura and the Tazia procession. Even then, the BNP and Jubo League are permitted to hold rallies at their preferred locations, subject to 23 conditions," said Faruq.

A large number of police personnel have taken position on the main road beside BNP's Naya Paltan office. Centring the party's Friday's grand rally, police are on high alert in and around the area to maintain security.

The BNP rescheduled its grand rally on Friday in front of BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan after the DMP earlier denied the party permission to hold the rally on Thursday, a working day, on the street.

The city police also refused the Awami League's associate and front organisations permission for their rally at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram citing the same reasons given to the BNP.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN says July to be hottest month ever recorded
117 Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims die in KSA so far
India's House body recommends solving Teesta issue
JL, SL, BCL to hold peace rally at South Gate of Baitul Mukarram today
Court frees father of dengue patient
SSC results today
BNP, like-minded parties to rally in city today
US says supports BD's goal of holding free, fair polls


Latest News
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
SSC, equivalent exam results Friday
PM seeks British cooperation for Bangladesh's railway development
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
AL's peace rally to resist BNP's 'terror and anarchy': JL says
India allows Muslim procession in Kashmir's main city for first time in 3 decades
Law enforces take position at Nayapaltan with riot cars, water canons
Senior journalist Shahjahan Mia laid to rest in Munshiganj
Russia grain deal exit could push up inflation: ECB's Lagarde
VAT collection witnesses 17pc growth in FY23
Most Read News
Joy is a real game changer for our ICT industry
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
PM returns home from Italy
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged tonight
AL associate bodies want to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram
Dengue is linked to climate change in Bangladesh
US supports Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair polls: State Dept
Police on high alert at Nayapaltan
Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
Journalist union leader M Shahjahan Miah passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft