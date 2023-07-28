AL, BNP rallies at South Gate of Baitul Mukarram, Naya Paltan today





Dhaka Metropolitan Police has given both Awami League's three associate bodies and BNP permission to hold rallies at the capital's South Gate of Baitul Mukarram and Naya Paltan respectively today.



The authorities have imposed 23 conditions on both sides in order to prevent any unsavoury incidents surrounding the rival rallies. DMP chief Khandker Golam Faruk announced the development at a media briefing on Thursday.





The DMP conditions include: Only allowing people to assemble two hours before the start of the rallies, confining the rallies to the designated spaces, not gathering people on the streets or sidewalks outside of the approved places, concluding the rallies within the allotted time, not giving anti-state or provocative speeches and not carrying sticks or rods in the name of carrying banners or festoons.



Replying to a query, the DMP chief said there was no information of a big threat centring the two programmes. But as the two major parties are holding rallies, any vested quarter can cause a deterioration of law and order taking advantage of the programmes. So, police will be on high alert with adequate forces deployed, he said. He also thanked both parties for not holding the rallies on a working day.



The three Awami League affiliate groups -- the Jubo League, Swechchha Sebak League, and Chhatra League -- will hold a gathering at the South Gate of the Baitul Mokarram National Mosque.



"Police are busy with the security arrangements for Ashura and the Tazia procession. Even then, the BNP and Jubo League are permitted to hold rallies at their preferred locations, subject to 23 conditions," said Faruq.



A large number of police personnel have taken position on the main road beside BNP's Naya Paltan office. Centring the party's Friday's grand rally, police are on high alert in and around the area to maintain security.



The BNP rescheduled its grand rally on Friday in front of BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan after the DMP earlier denied the party permission to hold the rally on Thursday, a working day, on the street.



The city police also refused the Awami League's associate and front organisations permission for their rally at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram citing the same reasons given to the BNP.



