Rizvi condemns arrests of BNP leaders, activists ahead of today's rally

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today condemned the arrests of leaders and activists of BNP ahead of their grand rally tomorrow and demanded their immediate release.According to a press release issued today, police arrested Mir Ashraf Ali, former commissioner of Ward 26 of Dhaka City Corporation and his son, Barrister Muntaha Ali, from their house on Wednesday night."Ashraf Ali was seriously injured during the arrest, and his legs were broken," the press release says.He is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in police custody, the release adds. �UNB