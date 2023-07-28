Video
28 officers, employees, 2 govt offices to get Bangabandhu Public Admin Award

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

A total of 28 government officials and employees and two government offices have been selected for  'Bangabandhu Public Administration Medal 2023'.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to hand over the medals at a function at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on July 31.

Introduced in 2016, the medal was named after  Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2022.

Food Ministry has been selected for the medal in  'Policy and Administration Reform' category while National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Hospital (NICVD) for 'Research and human welfare'.
 
Out of  28 officials, five have selected for their individual performance and 23 officers for group performance, according to the Public Administration Ministry.

The award was introduced to recognise  efficiency,  thought and creativity of officers and employees.
Usually, the medal is given on June 23 every year to mark the 'National Public Service Day'.

This year's awardees have been informed, said  officials.

Each  medal winner will get a 21 carat gold medal of 15grams and a certificate and Tk2 lakh and each  group -- Tk5 lakh.

Individual winners are- Gazipur' Civil Surgeon Dr Khairuzzaman for 'Disaster and Crisis Management', Upazila Nirabhi Officer Sadi Ur Rahman Jadid of Bishwamvarpur upazila, Sunamganj' for 'Social Development and Management', Rapid Action Battalion's Commander (now Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police) Mirza Salah Uddin for 'Crime Prevention', Panchagarh's Tentulia UNO Sohag Chandra Saha for 'Innovation for Public Service' and Naogaon Sadar upazila Livestock Services Officer Dr Nazmul Haque in 'Science and Technology' category.

In group performance for general administration and management category, Laksmipur's former Deputy Commissioner  Anwar Hossain Akanda (now deputy secretary)  Health Services Division, Civil Surgeon Dr Ahammad Kabir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nur-A-Alam, Sadar UNO Imran Hossain and Raipur UNO Anjan Dash were selected for the award.

In development administration category, former Khagrachhari Deputy Commissioner (now Joint Secretary in Industry Ministry Protap Chandra Bishwas, former ADC (now PA Ministry's senior assistant secretary) KM Yasir Arafat, former Assistant Commissioner (land) Basudev Kumar Malo, former Assistant Commissioner Sheikh Nawshad Hasan were selected for the award.

In economic development category, former Shariatpur DC (now Barishal's Additonal Divisional Commissioner) Parvez Hasan, local Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Deputy Director Matlubur Rahman, Jajira UNO Kamrul Hasan Sohel and Jajira Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Jamal have been selected for the award.

In improvement of environment category, Habiganj's former DC Ishrat Jahan (now DS in  Economic Relations Division), ADC (general) Mintu Chowdhury, Water Development Board's Executive Engineer Shahanewaz Talukder, AC Navid Sarwar and municipality assistant engineer Dilip Kumar Dutta were selected for the award.

In human resources development category, Gaibandha's BRDB Deputy Director Abdus Sabur, Sadar Rural Development Officer Tahajul Islam, Sundarganj Rural Development Officer Abul Kalam Azad, Gobindaganj Rural Development Officer Enamul Haque and Polashbari Rural Development Officer Hasanuzzaman were elected for the award.



