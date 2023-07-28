Video
2kg gold worth Tk 2.20cr seized, man held

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent


CHUADANGA, July 27:  Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a suspected smuggler with four gold bars weighing over two kilograms along Sultanpur border in Darshana upazila of Chuadanga on Thursday.

The arrested has been identified as Kusum Poddar, 47, son of Harisadhan Poddar of Tungibhoran village under Tongi Police Station of Gazipur.
A media release of BGB said a team of the border force conducted a drive in Hatatpara rail crossing area along the Sultanpur border on information that a consignment of gold will be smuggled to India from Bangladesh.

Identifying Kusum Poddar, the BGB personnel challenged him and detained him from the area around 7:00am, it said.

Later, the four gold bars worth Tk 2.20 crore were recovered from his possession.

A case was filed with Darshana Police Station and the gold bars were deposited to the govt treasury, the release added.


