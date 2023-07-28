|
2kg gold worth Tk 2.20cr seized, man held
|
CHUADANGA, July 27: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a suspected smuggler with four gold bars weighing over two kilograms along Sultanpur border in Darshana upazila of Chuadanga on Thursday.
The arrested has been identified as Kusum Poddar, 47, son of Harisadhan Poddar of Tungibhoran village under Tongi Police Station of Gazipur.
Identifying Kusum Poddar, the BGB personnel challenged him and detained him from the area around 7:00am, it said.
Later, the four gold bars worth Tk 2.20 crore were recovered from his possession.
A case was filed with Darshana Police Station and the gold bars were deposited to the govt treasury, the release added.