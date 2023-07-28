Verdict in ACC case against Tarique on Aug 2







Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court fixed the date for pronouncement of the verdict.



Tarique-Zubaida did not get scope to defend themselves as they were abroad. Tarique and Zubaida have been in London since 2008.

The trial court recorded statements of 42 prosecution witnesses out of total 56.



The same court framed charges against them on April 13.



Tarique is accused in 15 other cases, mostly filed during the caretaker government rule in 2007 and 2008, and Zubaida has been indicted only in this one.



Accepting the charges brought against them, this court on November 1 last year issued arrest warrants against the duo.



On June 26 last year, the HC declared Tarique and Zubaida 'fugitives' and rejected their writ petitions challenging the filing of the graft case.



The HC also withdrew the stay order on the case.



On September 26 in 2007, the ACC filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against the two and Zubaida's mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu, on charges of amassing assets worth Tk 4.82 crore through illegal means and concealing the information of Tk 2.16 crore in their wealth statements.



After a probe, the investigation officer pressed charges against the three on March 31 in 2009.



However, trial proceeding against Zubaida's mother was dropped as she died.



Tarique has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the August 21 grenade attack cases.



He was also sentenced in two other cases, including the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

