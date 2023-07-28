PM back home concluding three-day visit to Italy







A regular flight of Qatar Airways, carrying the premier and her entourage members, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 01:50am.



Earlier, the she departed from Rome Fiumicino Airport at 09:45am local time (01:45pm BST).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to Rome on June 23 to attend the United Nations Food Systems Summit+2 Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+2) at the invitation of the United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres.



The summit was held at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) headquarters in Rome on July 24-26 with the theme "Sustainable Food Systems for People, Planet and Prosperity: Diverse Pathways in a Shared Journey".



The prime minister delivered her address at the opening ceremony of the conference as a special guest speaker, addressed its plenary session titled "Food Systems and Climate Action" and opened Bangladesh-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Room at the FAO headquarters on July 24.



Besides, Hasina held a bilateral meeting with her Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal at newly opened Bangladesh-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Room in the FAO headquarters on the sideline of the UN Food Systems Summit. �UNB

