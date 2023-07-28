ERL 2nd unit awaits ECNEC nod







The cost of the unit has escalated to Tk 23,736 crore from Tk 23,059 crore, or by Tk 677 crore.



Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will provide 30 per cent of the cost and the government --70 per cent.

ERL's 2nd unity with a capacity to refine three millions tonnes of petroleum products annually is scheduled to be completed in June 2027.



In 2010, the government decided to set up the unit at an estimated cost of Tk 13,000.



The cost escalated by at least 10 times since then.



Delay in implementation is costing the country a lot due to import of refined petroleum.



ERL supplies refined petroleum to three marketing companies, Padma, Meghna and Jamuna.



Established at Patenga, in the port city of Chattogram in 1968, ERL currently refines 1.5 million tonnes of crude oil annually or 20 per cent of the country's demand the rest is met by importing refined oil at a higher price.



According to BPC's projection, the country's demand for refined oil will increase to 8.03 million tonnes in fiscal year 2026-27, when two units of ERL is expected to refine 4.5 million tonnes per annum, leaving a shortfall of around 3.53 million tonnes.



