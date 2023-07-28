Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Workshop on inclusive education held at JU

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
JU Correspondent

A national level training workshop titled "Inclusive Education, DiverseAsia Toolkit and Accessible Reading Materials" was held on Thursday.
Institute of Information Technology (IIT) of Jahangirnagar University and P5 jointly organised the workshop at 10:00am at the Senate Hall of the university.
JU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam inaugurated the ceremony as chief guest.
Later, the trainers provided training on the equipment in higher education institutions for students with special needs and equal opportunities for normal students.
Bhaskar Bhattacharjee, inventor of multimedia talking books, provided the manual for using technologies for visually impaired students.
Mufti Mahmud and David J. Brown, Professors at United Kingdom's Nottingham Trent University, shed light on the assistive toolkit and discussed assistive technology for inclusive education.
Karel Van Isacker, PhoenixMBVBA of Belgium, provided ideas on implementing accessible reading materials and the Divers Asia Toolkit.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on inclusive education held at JU
Proshika announces Tk 4,000cr budget
21 illegal establishments evicted in N’ganj
Shahjahan Mia laid to rest PM expresses condoles
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
Awareness building rally held in Khulna to prevent dengue
First case of Bone Marrow Transplant in Ctg Evercare
Prez releases fish fry at Bangabhaban pond


Latest News
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
SSC, equivalent exam results Friday
PM seeks British cooperation for Bangladesh's railway development
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
AL's peace rally to resist BNP's 'terror and anarchy': JL says
India allows Muslim procession in Kashmir's main city for first time in 3 decades
Law enforces take position at Nayapaltan with riot cars, water canons
Senior journalist Shahjahan Mia laid to rest in Munshiganj
Russia grain deal exit could push up inflation: ECB's Lagarde
VAT collection witnesses 17pc growth in FY23
Most Read News
Joy is a real game changer for our ICT industry
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
PM returns home from Italy
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged tonight
AL associate bodies want to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram
Dengue is linked to climate change in Bangladesh
US supports Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair polls: State Dept
Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
Police on high alert at Nayapaltan
Journalist union leader M Shahjahan Miah passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft