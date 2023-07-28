Workshop on inclusive education held at JU





Institute of Information Technology (IIT) of Jahangirnagar University and P5 jointly organised the workshop at 10:00am at the Senate Hall of the university.

JU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam inaugurated the ceremony as chief guest.

Later, the trainers provided training on the equipment in higher education institutions for students with special needs and equal opportunities for normal students.

Bhaskar Bhattacharjee, inventor of multimedia talking books, provided the manual for using technologies for visually impaired students.

Mufti Mahmud and David J. Brown, Professors at United Kingdom's Nottingham Trent University, shed light on the assistive toolkit and discussed assistive technology for inclusive education.