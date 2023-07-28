Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Proshika announces Tk 4,000cr budget

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Proshika Manabik Unnayan Kendra, a noted local non-government organization (NGO) working to develop country's manpower and resources for the rural people by providing necessary financial support, has announced its budget of around Tk 4,000 crore for the fiscal 2023-24.
At a budget planning meeting held at the Human Resources Development Centre (HRDC) in Koitta in Manikganj on Monday, the new budget was announced. Proshika Chairman Rokeya Islam presided over the programme while Chief Executive Md Sirazul Islam announced the new budget.
Sirazul Islam said out of the budget of Tk 4,000 crore, Tk 3,000 crore would be distributed among Proshika members and beneficiaries as loan. Most of the money would be spent as loan for agriculture development, social safety and creating small entrepreneurs by providing necessary trainings. It has decided to establish some new entities for developing human resources, eliminating unemployment and creating self-employment.
State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, in his speech as chief guest, said the government is working to build a poverty-free Bangladesh. To ensure it, the government has taken initiative to provide houses to the homeless, technical training facilities for creating self-employment and professional skills development and medical facilities for all.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on inclusive education held at JU
Proshika announces Tk 4,000cr budget
21 illegal establishments evicted in N’ganj
Shahjahan Mia laid to rest PM expresses condoles
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
Awareness building rally held in Khulna to prevent dengue
First case of Bone Marrow Transplant in Ctg Evercare
Prez releases fish fry at Bangabhaban pond


Latest News
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
SSC, equivalent exam results Friday
PM seeks British cooperation for Bangladesh's railway development
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
AL's peace rally to resist BNP's 'terror and anarchy': JL says
India allows Muslim procession in Kashmir's main city for first time in 3 decades
Law enforces take position at Nayapaltan with riot cars, water canons
Senior journalist Shahjahan Mia laid to rest in Munshiganj
Russia grain deal exit could push up inflation: ECB's Lagarde
VAT collection witnesses 17pc growth in FY23
Most Read News
Joy is a real game changer for our ICT industry
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
PM returns home from Italy
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged tonight
AL associate bodies want to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram
Dengue is linked to climate change in Bangladesh
US supports Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair polls: State Dept
Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
Police on high alert at Nayapaltan
Journalist union leader M Shahjahan Miah passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft