Proshika announces Tk 4,000cr budget





At a budget planning meeting held at the Human Resources Development Centre (HRDC) in Koitta in Manikganj on Monday, the new budget was announced. Proshika Chairman Rokeya Islam presided over the programme while Chief Executive Md Sirazul Islam announced the new budget.

Sirazul Islam said out of the budget of Tk 4,000 crore, Tk 3,000 crore would be distributed among Proshika members and beneficiaries as loan. Most of the money would be spent as loan for agriculture development, social safety and creating small entrepreneurs by providing necessary trainings. It has decided to establish some new entities for developing human resources, eliminating unemployment and creating self-employment.

State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, in his speech as chief guest, said the government is working to build a poverty-free Bangladesh. To ensure it, the government has taken initiative to provide houses to the homeless, technical training facilities for creating self-employment and professional skills development and medical facilities for all.

Proshika Manabik Unnayan Kendra, a noted local non-government organization (NGO) working to develop country's manpower and resources for the rural people by providing necessary financial support, has announced its budget of around Tk 4,000 crore for the fiscal 2023-24.At a budget planning meeting held at the Human Resources Development Centre (HRDC) in Koitta in Manikganj on Monday, the new budget was announced. Proshika Chairman Rokeya Islam presided over the programme while Chief Executive Md Sirazul Islam announced the new budget.Sirazul Islam said out of the budget of Tk 4,000 crore, Tk 3,000 crore would be distributed among Proshika members and beneficiaries as loan. Most of the money would be spent as loan for agriculture development, social safety and creating small entrepreneurs by providing necessary trainings. It has decided to establish some new entities for developing human resources, eliminating unemployment and creating self-employment.State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, in his speech as chief guest, said the government is working to build a poverty-free Bangladesh. To ensure it, the government has taken initiative to provide houses to the homeless, technical training facilities for creating self-employment and professional skills development and medical facilities for all.