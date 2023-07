NARAYANGANJ, July 27: Narayanganj River Port authority in a drive on Thursday evicted 21 illegal establishments, including two four-storied buildings in Siddhirganj area.

Executive magistrate Hasan Maruf of BIWTA led the drive conducted in Kachpur on Thursday morning.

Joint Director at Narayanganj River Port authority Md Shahidullah, Deputy Director Md Ismail Hossain and Assistant Director Nahid Hossain were present. �BSS