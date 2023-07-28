Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Shahjahan Mia laid to rest PM expresses condoles

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Observer Desk

Shahjahan Mia laid to rest PM expresses condoles

Shahjahan Mia laid to rest PM expresses condoles

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former secretary general of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and valiant Freedom Fighter M Shahjahan Mia.

He passed away on Wednesday night due to old age complications. He was 82.

He died at his Rampura residence, according to family sources.

He left behind his wife, two sons, a daughter and host of relatives, friends and well-wishers to mourn his death.
A large number of people cutting across social strata including freedom fighters joined his Namaz-e-Janaza and took part in prayers after his burial.

His first janaza was held after Zohr prayers at the National Press Club premises where a large number of journalists and leaders of their trade unions and the Press Club joined the janaza and made brief comments commending Mia for his integrity both as a journalist and journalist leader.

He was laid to eternal rest with full state honor at his village home at Kazirgaon in Louhajang upazila of the district on Thursday evening, a day after he breathed his last at his Dhaka residence.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on inclusive education held at JU
Proshika announces Tk 4,000cr budget
21 illegal establishments evicted in N’ganj
Shahjahan Mia laid to rest PM expresses condoles
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
Awareness building rally held in Khulna to prevent dengue
First case of Bone Marrow Transplant in Ctg Evercare
Prez releases fish fry at Bangabhaban pond


Latest News
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
SSC, equivalent exam results Friday
PM seeks British cooperation for Bangladesh's railway development
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
AL's peace rally to resist BNP's 'terror and anarchy': JL says
India allows Muslim procession in Kashmir's main city for first time in 3 decades
Law enforces take position at Nayapaltan with riot cars, water canons
Senior journalist Shahjahan Mia laid to rest in Munshiganj
Russia grain deal exit could push up inflation: ECB's Lagarde
VAT collection witnesses 17pc growth in FY23
Most Read News
Joy is a real game changer for our ICT industry
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
PM returns home from Italy
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged tonight
AL associate bodies want to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram
Dengue is linked to climate change in Bangladesh
US supports Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair polls: State Dept
Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
Police on high alert at Nayapaltan
Journalist union leader M Shahjahan Miah passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft