Shahjahan Mia laid to rest PM expresses condoles Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former secretary general of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and valiant Freedom Fighter M Shahjahan Mia.





He passed away on Wednesday night due to old age complications. He was 82.





He died at his Rampura residence, according to family sources.





He left behind his wife, two sons, a daughter and host of relatives, friends and well-wishers to mourn his death.



A large number of people cutting across social strata including freedom fighters joined his Namaz-e-Janaza and took part in prayers after his burial.





His first janaza was held after Zohr prayers at the National Press Club premises where a large number of journalists and leaders of their trade unions and the Press Club joined the janaza and made brief comments commending Mia for his integrity both as a journalist and journalist leader.







He was laid to eternal rest with full state honor at his village home at Kazirgaon in Louhajang upazila of the district on Thursday evening, a day after he breathed his last at his Dhaka residence.