Awareness building rally held in Khulna to prevent dengue

KHULNA, July 27: In order to increase mass awareness among the people to prevent dengue, Khulna Civil Surgeon Office on Thursday brought out a colourful rally and a street meeting in the city.Khulna Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed led the rally as chief guest while chief health officer of the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Dr Swapon Kumar Halder, Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Khulna General Hospital Dr S M Murad Hossain, senior consultant of the department of medicine Dr Nazmul Kabir and consultant of eye, nose and throat (ENT) Dr Kazi Abu Rashed, among others, attended it.The rally was brought out from the general hospital and ended at Picture Palace intersection after parading different streets in the city. Later, a street meeting was held where Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed addressed as chief guest.The chief guest urged the city dwellers to become aware about dengue, saying that to clean the residence and adjacent areas of city dwellers side by side with the government initiatives to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes is needed.Terming dengue as a viral fever that spreading through Adees mosquito, he said, adding that everybody should regular clean their garbage, stagnant water in the flowerpots, coconut shells and rooftop of the buildings.He, however, said, prevention of Adees mosquitos breeding can control the pandemic of dengue. �BSS