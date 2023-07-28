Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Awareness building rally held in Khulna to prevent dengue

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

KHULNA, July 27: In order to increase mass awareness among the people to prevent dengue, Khulna Civil Surgeon Office on Thursday brought out a colourful rally and a street meeting in the city.
Khulna Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed led the rally as chief guest while chief health officer of the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Dr Swapon Kumar Halder, Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Khulna General Hospital Dr S M Murad Hossain, senior consultant of the department of medicine Dr Nazmul Kabir and consultant of eye, nose and throat (ENT) Dr Kazi Abu Rashed, among others, attended it.
The rally was brought out from the general hospital and ended at Picture Palace intersection after parading different streets in the city. Later, a street meeting was held where Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed addressed as chief guest.
The chief guest urged the city dwellers to become aware about dengue, saying that to clean the residence and adjacent areas of city dwellers side by side with the government initiatives to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes is needed.  
Terming dengue as a viral fever that spreading through Adees mosquito, he said, adding that everybody should regular clean their garbage, stagnant water in the flowerpots, coconut shells and rooftop of the buildings.
He, however, said, prevention of Adees mosquitos breeding can control the pandemic of dengue.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on inclusive education held at JU
Proshika announces Tk 4,000cr budget
21 illegal establishments evicted in N’ganj
Shahjahan Mia laid to rest PM expresses condoles
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
Awareness building rally held in Khulna to prevent dengue
First case of Bone Marrow Transplant in Ctg Evercare
Prez releases fish fry at Bangabhaban pond


Latest News
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
SSC, equivalent exam results Friday
PM seeks British cooperation for Bangladesh's railway development
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
AL's peace rally to resist BNP's 'terror and anarchy': JL says
India allows Muslim procession in Kashmir's main city for first time in 3 decades
Law enforces take position at Nayapaltan with riot cars, water canons
Senior journalist Shahjahan Mia laid to rest in Munshiganj
Russia grain deal exit could push up inflation: ECB's Lagarde
VAT collection witnesses 17pc growth in FY23
Most Read News
Joy is a real game changer for our ICT industry
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
PM returns home from Italy
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged tonight
AL associate bodies want to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram
Dengue is linked to climate change in Bangladesh
US supports Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair polls: State Dept
Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
Police on high alert at Nayapaltan
Journalist union leader M Shahjahan Miah passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft