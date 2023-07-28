Prez releases fish fry at Bangabhaban pond





The Head of State freed 432 kgs of fish fries of different species of Rui, Katla, Mrigel, Kalibaus, Mahashol, Suborna Rui, Pabda, Prawns and Gulsa in the Padma Pond, popularly known earlier as Singha Pond of Bangabhaban.

On the occasion, the President stressed on the expansion of the fisheries sector, urging public and private entrepreneurs to come forward to preserve fishes of local species and increase of fish output as well.

Later, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

Terming the fisheries sector as a very important sector for employment generation, the President categorically asked all concerned to increase the production of local fish varieties.

Earlier, Pesh Imam of Bangabhaban Jame Mosque Mufti Maulana Saiful Kabir conducted a doa-munajat on the occasion. �BSS



President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday released 5290 fish fries of different species into the Padma Pond in Bangabhaban here on the occasion of "National Fisheries Week-2023".The Head of State freed 432 kgs of fish fries of different species of Rui, Katla, Mrigel, Kalibaus, Mahashol, Suborna Rui, Pabda, Prawns and Gulsa in the Padma Pond, popularly known earlier as Singha Pond of Bangabhaban.On the occasion, the President stressed on the expansion of the fisheries sector, urging public and private entrepreneurs to come forward to preserve fishes of local species and increase of fish output as well.Later, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.Terming the fisheries sector as a very important sector for employment generation, the President categorically asked all concerned to increase the production of local fish varieties.Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, President's Secretary Sampad Barua, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan, Secretary to the Fisheries, Livestock Ministry Dr. Nahid Rashid and Director General of the Fisheries Department Khondokar Mahbubul Haque and senior officials concerned were also present there.Earlier, Pesh Imam of Bangabhaban Jame Mosque Mufti Maulana Saiful Kabir conducted a doa-munajat on the occasion. �BSS