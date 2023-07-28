Video
Illegal food stalls at Bahadur Shah Park

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Bahadur-Shah Park near Dhaka Sadarghat is a park bearing the witness of hundred years of history and tradition. Such a historical park becomes bustling with the gathering of thousands of people from dawn to dusk.

Dhaka City Corporation is responsible for looking after this important place.  But unfortunately, they have given the lease to the social institution (park). As a result, the institution that secured its lease has started construction of food stalls in the park illegally. Such construction work poses threat to the remaining open space in the park to be vanished.  If this construction is not halted right now its beauty and environment will be destroyed.  It will become unusable for common people. We should all come forward to save the park. We must not forget that the park is a state property.

SM Robin Ahmed
Department of social work, Jagannath University



