Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:52 AM
Home Editorial

A remarkable contribution to heart patients

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

We wholeheartedly endorse the sheer act of compassion and generosity of Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund which recently donated a staggering Tk 75,630,000 to the National Heart Institute's "Helpless Patient Service Fund". This noble initiative aims to ensure free medical care for impoverished and destitute patients grappling with heart disease, marking a significant step towards universal healthcare and social welfare in the country.

Over the past couple of years, PM's Relief and Welfare Fund has proven its commitment to the cause of compassionate healthcare by contributing a total of Tk 145,630,000 to this humanitarian cause.

However, this special fund is channelling resources towards providing essential medical services such as coronary artery ring placement, pacemaker placement, heart valve replacement, open heart surgery, and the provision of necessary oxygenators during these critical procedures. Additionally, these interventions can be life-changing for those battling heart ailments, giving them a renewed lease on life, irrespective of their class and creed. In addition, one remarkable aspect of the 'Helpless Patient Service Fund' is that its dedicated attention to children suffering from heart diseases. With ASD, VSD treatment, and PDA device closure being made available through this fund, the future of these young souls will be safeguarded.

Apart from providing medical services directly related to heart conditions, the fund is also supporting installation of rings for the treatment of blood vessels in extremities. This comprehensive approach demonstrates a deep understanding of the various challenges faced by patients with heart disease and ensures that their overall health is prioritized, enhancing their chances of leading fulfilling lives.

However, such charitable contributions towards people's healthcare have profound and far-reaching impacts. This compassionate act not only saves lives but also restores dignity and hope to those who had lost them in the face of adversity.

While congratulating this charitable donation, it is equally pertinent to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of the National Heart Institute and Hospital as well. Their untiring efforts in administering the 'Helpless Patient Service Fund' and providing top-notch medical care to those in need deserve commendation. Their partnership with the government exemplifies how stakeholders in the health sector and the Prime Minister's Office can work hand in hand to create a brighter and healthier future for our citizens.

Last but not least, the recent donation is a beacon of hope for the poor and destitute patients suffering from heart disease in the country. It symbolizes a kind-hearted leadership and highlights the government's dedication to making quality healthcare accessible to all. As we move forward, let us continue to support and expand such initiatives, fostering an environment where no one is left behind due to their financial circumstances. Together, we can build a healthier, happier, and more inclusive society for generations to come.


