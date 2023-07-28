

Could a leftover agro-waste be a boon in the era of climate change?



In the rural area of Bangladesh, menstrual hygiene management is one of the most stigmatized matter; at times, merely talking about it is seen as disgraceful. According to a World Bank report from 2018, 77% of Bangladeshi women were unaware of proper menstrual products, making them susceptible to a variety of health issues. The coastal region is home to 35 million people, or 29% of the total population, with about 50% of them being women. According to recent research by the Center for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD) revealed that 90% of women in the coastal regions of Bagerhat and Satkhira are adversely affected by climate change in terms of their lives and means of subsistence. From Shyamnagar Upazila, 17 patients were chosen for the study. From Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira district and Mongla Upazila in Bagerhat district, 17 cases involving women ages 35 to 60 were chosen for the study. Nearly 64% of women in Mongla and 54% of women in Shyamnagar have issues with their reproductive health as most of them are involved in shrimp cultivation. They submerged in the brackish water fromdawn to dusk in the shrimp enclosure. Many of the women in these regions have lost their ovaries, fallopian tubes, and uteri.



According to a 2018 study, 29% of menstrual women use sanitary napkins, and 97% of women who don't use pads have cervical disease, which in certain severe cases can lead to cervical cancer. High tariff on the raw materials of the sanitary napkin makes it unaffordable. The socio-economic condition of the two said areas is very low. One pack of pads in the local market costs between 100 and 300 taka. Most low-income and socially underprivileged women cannot afford to spend Tk 100 per month on menstrual health management. So, despite the risks, they continue to use old cloth. These are the factors are account for this sparse use. Millions of women and girls in developing and undeveloped countries miss out on numerous opportunities every year because they are reluctant to afford exorbitant period products. Therefore, they feel obligated to embrace unsanitary alternatives, jeopardizing their health.

Banana fiber can be a catalyst for change for Bangladeshi women and girls who forgo work or school during their periods could be the stage of affordable, environmentally friendly sanitary pads. A report on eco friendly and biodegradable sanitary pads reflected that it could take up to 700 years for the plastic materials used to make sanitary napkins to degrade. Because these disposable menstrual items generate more than 2,000 000 tonnes of non-biodegradable trash worldwide each year, this poses a grave risk to the environment. On the contrary, in Bangladesh the production cost of each sanitary napkin is about Tk 12 whereas the napkins from banana fiber cost around Tk 3.5. It absorbs water more effectively than cotton because of its unique composition, which is only found in banana fiber. It is fully biodegradable, environmentally friendly, and has no history of aggravating skin issues or rashes.



Moreover, it takes 10,000 liters of water to produce one kilogram of cotton. The water footprint of banana fiber is about 5,000 - 6,000 liters including irrigation, processing and other phases of production. Surprisingly, banana fiber is more absorbent softer than any other chemical compound used in making sanitary pads. The coastal region in Bangladesh affected by the repercussions of climate change is also substantially on the brink of safe drinking water. Bangladesh's biggest concern in 2050 would undoubtedly be the dire dearth of clean drinking water.



With its eco- friendly and biodegradable, comfortable, and economical attributes, banana fiber may thus be regarded to be an appropriate material for tomorrow's fiber. To make it feasible for the women in the coastal region afflicted by the cyclone every year and avert an array of ailments, the sanitary pad manufacturing industries can plan to produce this fabric. Furthermore, it will advocate the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal 12 Responsible Consumption and Production. The day is not far off, when women of the coast belt will be able to utilize their full potential by ensuring their own reproductive health care.



The writer is a Research student of Postgraduate Program in Disaster Management (PPDM), BRAC University



A momentous event in Bangladesh recently came to light and ubiquitous social media. And, yeah, you are correct. That is Kolaboti saree- a saree made from banana plant fibres. Radhavati Devi came up with the idea to weave a saree out of the discarded portions of banana plants. There are a large number of banana gardens in Bandarban, and the Bandarban district administration has taken the initiative to produce yarn from banana fiber. It required the toil of 15 straight days of workers. Formerly, the yarn was used to make curtains, mats, bags, pen holders, and other handicrafts, but now women can use it to make sarees. Thus, it is expected that it will certainly play and vital role to menstrual hygiene protection of the women in the coastal region.In the rural area of Bangladesh, menstrual hygiene management is one of the most stigmatized matter; at times, merely talking about it is seen as disgraceful. According to a World Bank report from 2018, 77% of Bangladeshi women were unaware of proper menstrual products, making them susceptible to a variety of health issues. The coastal region is home to 35 million people, or 29% of the total population, with about 50% of them being women. According to recent research by the Center for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD) revealed that 90% of women in the coastal regions of Bagerhat and Satkhira are adversely affected by climate change in terms of their lives and means of subsistence. From Shyamnagar Upazila, 17 patients were chosen for the study. From Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira district and Mongla Upazila in Bagerhat district, 17 cases involving women ages 35 to 60 were chosen for the study. Nearly 64% of women in Mongla and 54% of women in Shyamnagar have issues with their reproductive health as most of them are involved in shrimp cultivation. They submerged in the brackish water fromdawn to dusk in the shrimp enclosure. Many of the women in these regions have lost their ovaries, fallopian tubes, and uteri.According to a 2018 study, 29% of menstrual women use sanitary napkins, and 97% of women who don't use pads have cervical disease, which in certain severe cases can lead to cervical cancer. High tariff on the raw materials of the sanitary napkin makes it unaffordable. The socio-economic condition of the two said areas is very low. One pack of pads in the local market costs between 100 and 300 taka. Most low-income and socially underprivileged women cannot afford to spend Tk 100 per month on menstrual health management. So, despite the risks, they continue to use old cloth. These are the factors are account for this sparse use. Millions of women and girls in developing and undeveloped countries miss out on numerous opportunities every year because they are reluctant to afford exorbitant period products. Therefore, they feel obligated to embrace unsanitary alternatives, jeopardizing their health.Banana fiber can be a catalyst for change for Bangladeshi women and girls who forgo work or school during their periods could be the stage of affordable, environmentally friendly sanitary pads. A report on eco friendly and biodegradable sanitary pads reflected that it could take up to 700 years for the plastic materials used to make sanitary napkins to degrade. Because these disposable menstrual items generate more than 2,000 000 tonnes of non-biodegradable trash worldwide each year, this poses a grave risk to the environment. On the contrary, in Bangladesh the production cost of each sanitary napkin is about Tk 12 whereas the napkins from banana fiber cost around Tk 3.5. It absorbs water more effectively than cotton because of its unique composition, which is only found in banana fiber. It is fully biodegradable, environmentally friendly, and has no history of aggravating skin issues or rashes.Moreover, it takes 10,000 liters of water to produce one kilogram of cotton. The water footprint of banana fiber is about 5,000 - 6,000 liters including irrigation, processing and other phases of production. Surprisingly, banana fiber is more absorbent softer than any other chemical compound used in making sanitary pads. The coastal region in Bangladesh affected by the repercussions of climate change is also substantially on the brink of safe drinking water. Bangladesh's biggest concern in 2050 would undoubtedly be the dire dearth of clean drinking water.With its eco- friendly and biodegradable, comfortable, and economical attributes, banana fiber may thus be regarded to be an appropriate material for tomorrow's fiber. To make it feasible for the women in the coastal region afflicted by the cyclone every year and avert an array of ailments, the sanitary pad manufacturing industries can plan to produce this fabric. Furthermore, it will advocate the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal 12 Responsible Consumption and Production. The day is not far off, when women of the coast belt will be able to utilize their full potential by ensuring their own reproductive health care.The writer is a Research student of Postgraduate Program in Disaster Management (PPDM), BRAC University