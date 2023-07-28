

Beating the bite: Conquering dengue fever



Each year, an estimated 400 million people are infected with dengue virus through mosquito bites. Around 100 million people become unwell. In Southeast Asia, the Western Pacific, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Americas, the Caribbean, and Africa, outbreaks have occurred. In the southeast Asia subcontinent, Dhaka is one of the most densely populated country. Currently, Dengue fever has been spread widely in Dhaka city as well as all over the country. Since the outbreak crossed minimal expectations, therefore, it looks like an 'epidemic', not confirmed by the government however it seems so.



Moreover, according to recent statistics, only 63 facilities (20 public and 43 private) out of several hundred hospitals and clinics in Dhaka, the core of the outbreak, are currently designated to report dengue cases to the surveillance system. To deal with the influx of patients, Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute established a distinct dengue cell, and the 800-bed Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Hospital was designated as a dengue-dedicated hospital. To handle the increased number of infections and fatalities, the government has urged all medical colleges and public hospitals across the country to open specialized dengue wards and corners. Thanks to the government for taking this initiative to overcome such hazardous situations.

Controlling mosquito populations is the key prophylactic method for reducing dengue illnesses. Because dengue transmission requires insects as vectors, mosquito populations can be reduced to restrict the spread of dengue. What can people who are at risk of dengue diseases do to help lower mosquito populations? Eliminating superfluous container habitats that collect water (such as plastic jars, bottles, cans, tires, and buckets) in which Aedes aegypti can lay their eggs is one practical and recommended environmental management method. This is known as source reduction. When container habitats are removed and water storage containers are closed with fine mesh to keep mosquitoes out, mosquitoes have fewer opportunities to lay eggs and cannot develop through their aquatic life stages.



Major changes in a community can also be part of environmental management measures, such as building water systems with direct connections to households and replacing wells and other water-storage containers, which can serve as mosquito breeding grounds. Smaller-scale environmental changes can also have a big impact. Mosquito populations, for example, can be reduced if all members of a community clear blocked gutters and street drains and keep their yards free of containers holding standing water. To eliminate mosquito eggs and larvae, any open containers should be emptied and cleaned once a week. These measures can help lower the number of mosquitoes in a certain location.



People can limit the chance of mosquitoes entering their houses by installing window and door screens, closing their doors and windows, and utilizing air conditioning to keep their homes cool. Because Aedes aegypti bites individuals throughout the day, wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts can help decrease mosquito bites when spending time outside. Mosquito repellents can also be applied to exposed skin and clothing to reduce the risk of mosquito bites. The Centers for Disease Control recommend mosquito repellents with the active components DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, or IR3535. Sleeping under a mosquito net can also protect you from being bitten, especially in locations where people rest in the afternoon or evening in houses with infants.



Chemical control of mosquito populations can be effective. Insecticides, for example, can be used to kill mosquito larvae or adult mosquitoes. Can insecticides be used broadly and routinely? Insecticides are advised for use in emergency settings during dengue epidemics or when there is an indication of an outbreak. However, on a regular basis, sustainable, coordinated, community-based environmental measures are preferable over chemical methods for mosquito control, and a limited reliance on these pesticides is desired. Why are environmental management strategies preferred? One explanation is that mosquitos can evolve pesticide resistance. Furthermore, insecticides are costly, and high amounts can be hazardous to humans and other animals. As a result, it is best to exercise caution when using these compounds.



There are various home cures for dengue care and prevention, in addition to medical medication. These plants and natural medicines have been used for many years. These therapies are excellent for controlling the outbreak in its early stages, as well as as an aftercare routine. Dengue, if treated, may take some time for its symptoms to disappear completely from the body. The following are some home remedies for treating and preventing dengue:



Papaya Leaves: Packed with Vitamin C, papaya leaves aid to boost the body's antioxidant levels. It also aids in the elimination of toxins from the body. Papaya leaf juice is an excellent complement. Simply soak the leaves in cold water, grind them, and drink at least four times per day.



Neem Leaves: Neem leaves have been used for years as a remarkable healer. Neem leaves boost blood platelet levels in the body, increasing resistance against the dengue virus. This drink should be avoided by pregnant women.



Basil Leaves: Packed with antimicrobial qualities, basil leaves aid with blood circulation. Boil 10-15 basil leaves in water to make basil juice. Allow it to cool before drinking it 2-3 times each day.



After administering these home remedies for a period of three to four days, if there are no discernible improvements in the patient's condition, it is imperative to promptly seek medical attention by contacting the nearest hospital, health complex, or clinic. This proactive approach will help prevent any unforeseen emergencies or adverse outcomes.



The writer is a Research Assistant, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University



