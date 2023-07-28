Edn materials distributed among orphan children





BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, July 27: Educational materials, food items and cash money were distributed among orphan children in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

These materials were handed over to 50 children at a programme initiated by 'Life Orphans Sponsorship Distribution Bangladesh' held at a bungalow in Panchgaon Village under Dakatia Union of the upazila.

According to the organization, educational materials, food items and cash money will be provided to the listed orphans every three months for up to eighteen years. Such activities of the organization are being conducted regularly in several areas in the country, said the persons concerned.

Life Orphans Sponsorship Distribution Bangladesh Advisor Dr Moshayed Rahman Moon and Al Khair Foundation Country Director Tarek Mahmud, among others, were also present at that time. BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, July 27: Educational materials, food items and cash money were distributed among orphan children in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.These materials were handed over to 50 children at a programme initiated by 'Life Orphans Sponsorship Distribution Bangladesh' held at a bungalow in Panchgaon Village under Dakatia Union of the upazila.According to the organization, educational materials, food items and cash money will be provided to the listed orphans every three months for up to eighteen years. Such activities of the organization are being conducted regularly in several areas in the country, said the persons concerned.Life Orphans Sponsorship Distribution Bangladesh Advisor Dr Moshayed Rahman Moon and Al Khair Foundation Country Director Tarek Mahmud, among others, were also present at that time.