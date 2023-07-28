Video
Friday, 28 July, 2023
Countryside

Three crushed under train in Cumilla, Mymensingh

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three people have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Cumilla and Mymensingh, in two days.
CUMILLA: A woman and her daughter were crushed under a train in Sadar Dakshin Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The accident took place at Bijaypur Rail Crossing under the upazila at around 7:15 pm.
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Laksham Railway Police Station Md Masud Alam said the Sonar Bangla Express train ran over the duo when they were crossing the rail track in the evening, leaving them dead on the spot.
"The woman along with her two-year-old child used to beg in the area but their identities could not be known immediately," said the OC.
However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A local journalist was crushed under a train in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The accident took place in Mirbazar area under Saltia Union of the upazila at around 11:15 am.
The deceased was identified as Azim Uddin, 82, former head teacher of Tetulia High School in the area. He was a life-long member of Gafargaon Press Club and worked as the upazila correspondent of Dainik Khobor.
According to local sources, the Mymensingh-bound Tista Express intercity train hit Azim Uddin when he was talking over mobile phone and walking along the railway track, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the doctors referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) as his condition deteriorated further. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the MMCH.
Gafargaon Railway PS OC Md Mohiuddin Ahmed confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

