Three to die, nine get life term in different cases





JOYPURHAT: Two people were sentenced to death in a murder case and three others to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case in the district in two days.

A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced two people to death on the charges of killing a man in Khanjanpur area under Sadar Upazila in 2008.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-2 Judge Md Abbas Uddin pronounced the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are: Kafi alias Kafu, son of Kader Bepari, a resident of Altaf Nagar Village under Dupchanchia Upazila in Bogura District; and Sadiqul Islam, son of late Shaukat Ali, a resident of Panishail Village under Atwari Upazila in Panchagarh District.

According to the case statement, on the night of August 1, 2008, Sabuj Ali, 38, son of Altaf Ali, a resident of Kochpukuria Village under Dupchanchia Upazila in Bogura, was strangled to death by twisting raw jute fibres around his neck in Khanjanpur area of Joypurhat Sadar Upazila by the accused.

The next morning, police recovered his body from a jute field.

Police then filed a murder case against them with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) as the plaintiff.

The investigating officer of the case Sub-Inspector (SI) Mominul Haque submitted a charge-sheet to the court against the duo on March 4, 2009.

After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the court found them guilty and handed down the verdict on Wednesday afternoon.

Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Nripendranath Mandal confirmed the matter.

Earlier, another court in the district on Tuesday sentenced three people including two women to life-term of imprisonment for drug smuggling in Panchbibi Upazila.

Special Tribunal-5 of Joypurhat District and Sessions Judge Court-2 Judge Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convicts are: Khorshed Alam, 34, Amena Begum, 36, and Rejia Begum, 62. All of them are residents of Panchbibi Upazila.

The court also fined the convicts Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer three more months in jail.

According to the case statements, on June 1, 2009, a team of Koyra BGB Camp arrested Khorshed Alam red-handed along with 90 bottles of phensedyl and handed him over to Panchbibi PS with a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Besides, on December 20, 2010, a team of Atapara BGB Camp arrested Amena Begum along with 14 bottles of liquor while she was trying to smuggle the drugs, and filed a case with the PS against the woman.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted another drive in a van and arrested Rejia Begum along with 20 bottles of liquor and one litre of phensedyl.

After finishing investigation, three separate investigating officers of the cases filed charge-sheets to the court against them.

Examining the records and evidences, the court delivered the verdicts on Tuesday noon in presence of Khorshed Alam while two others were absent in the court.

BOGURA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to be hanged till death for killing his four month-pregnant wife in Shibganj Upazila in 2011.

Bogura Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Md Ziaur Rahman alias Zia, 38, a resident of Sholagari Village under Shibganj Upazila in the district.

The court also fined the convict Tk 1 lakh.

According to the prosecution, Zia and the deceased Mina Akhter alias Lipi, 21, got married on June 16, 2010, without informing their family members. After few months have passed, family members of both sides accepted their marriage.

Subsequently, when the woman got pregnant, Zia started torturing her to pay Tk 2 lakh as dowry.

Later, on October 6, 2011, the convict's family members informed the deceased's parents that Lipi committed suicide and she was found dead in her room.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy after filing of an unnatural death case with Shibganj PS.

After examining the autopsy report, police and the deceased's parents came to know that Lipi was beaten and strangled to death.

The deceased's father then lodged a case with Shibganj PS accusing Zia on the same day.

On January 17, 2012, Zia gave a confessional statement before the Judicial Magistrate court of Sadakin Habib Bappy.

Later on, the investigating officer of the case submitted a charge-sheet to the court against him.

Following this, the court delivered the verdict on Tuesday at around 3 pm in presence of the convict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

Special PP of the court Md Ashequr Rahman Sujon confirmed the matter.

CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a truck driver and his helper to life-term of imprisonment for trading 48,000 yaba tablets in Patiya Upazila in 2021.

Judge of Chattogram Additional District and Sessions Judge-2 Court Sarwar Alam delivered the verdict in the afternoon.

The convicts are driver Masum Mia, 35, and his helper Md Alam Hossain, 23.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, it was known that acting on a tip-off, a team of Patiya PS detained the drug dealer Masum Mia and Md Alam Hossain along with 48,000 yaba tablets from Bypass crossing of Patiya Upazila Sadar area on July 24, 2021.

Police also seized a Dhaka-bound salt laden truck which was used for carrying the drugs.

A case was filed with the PS against the drug traders on the same day.

Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court on December 12 in 2021 while the court framed charges against him on April 4, 2022.

Following this, the court pronounced the verdict in presence of convicted after examining the case records and taking depositions of a total of eight prosecution witnesses out of 12.

SIRAJGANJ: Separate courts in the district in two days sentenced four people to life-term of imprisonment in two different murder cases in 2018 and 2003.

A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a school teacher in Salanga PS area in 2018.

Sirajganj Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Judge Md Abul Bashar Mia handed down the verdict in presence of the convicts.

The court also awarded them three more years of imprisonment in another section of the case and fined them Tk 1 lakh each, and in default, they will have to serve three more months in jail.

The condemned convicts are: Habibur Rahman Habib, 41, a resident of Jhaul Uttarpara area, and Ayub Ali, 43, of Ghughat Village under Salanga PS.

According to the case statement, locals saw the body of Rahima Khatun, 22, a teacher of a local school, in a canal in Betua Village on May 30, 2018, and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Later on, Rahima's brother Nazrul Islam lodged a case with Salanga PS accusing some nunnamed persons.

During investigation, police detained the deceased's lover Habibur Rahman Habib for interrogation.

Habib then confessed that there was an affair between him and the deceased but the relationship was not going well between them for few days due to several issues. At one stage, Habib along with his associate Ayub Ali killed Rahima and threw her in the canal.

Later, on May 7, 2019, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted a charge-sheet to the court against the duo.

After examining the evidences and reports, the court delivered the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

On the other hand, a court in the district on Monday sentenced two persons to life-term of imprisonment and two others to ten years' jail in a case filed in 2003 over killing a former leader of Chhatra Dal.

Sirajganj District and Sessions Court Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir passed the verdict.

The court also fine the life-term convicts Tk 20,000, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail while two others Tk 10,000 or to serve six more months in jail.

The life-term convicts are: elder brother of the deceased Lal Babu, 40, son of Amjad Hosen of Maznabari Village of Kazipur Upazila, and Mojnu Mia, 42, son of Sohrab Sheikh of the same village.

Two other convicts who received 10 years' jail are: Robiul Islam, 38, and Rejab, 39.

According to the prosecution, in 2003, Iqbal Hosen, 20, a former vice-publicity secretary of Monsurnagar Union Unit of Chhatra Dal, along with 7 to 8 youths went to the Maznabari High School and demanded extortion from the contractor for casting concrete slab on school roof.

Head teacher of the school, managing committee president and also the bother of the teacher Shafiqul Islam obstructed them. Later on, Iqbal and his associates left the place.

The next day, Iqbal and his supporters attacked on Shafiqul. One of the convicts Mojnu Mia stabbed Shafiqul five times with a sharp knife but accidently Iqbal got hurt on the right side of his chest and died on the spot.

Following the incident, brother of Iqbal and another convict Lal Babu, as the plaintiff, filed a murder case with Kazipur PS.

But after investigation, the actual incident was revealed. The investigation officer of the case then filed another case accusing the convicts for attacking on Shafiqul.

After a long trial procedure, the court passed the verdict on Monday.



Separate courts in three days sentenced three people to death and nine others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and drug cases in four districts- Joypurhat, Bogura, Chattogram and Sirajganj.JOYPURHAT: Two people were sentenced to death in a murder case and three others to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case in the district in two days.A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced two people to death on the charges of killing a man in Khanjanpur area under Sadar Upazila in 2008.Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-2 Judge Md Abbas Uddin pronounced the verdict in the afternoon.The condemned convicts are: Kafi alias Kafu, son of Kader Bepari, a resident of Altaf Nagar Village under Dupchanchia Upazila in Bogura District; and Sadiqul Islam, son of late Shaukat Ali, a resident of Panishail Village under Atwari Upazila in Panchagarh District.The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.According to the case statement, on the night of August 1, 2008, Sabuj Ali, 38, son of Altaf Ali, a resident of Kochpukuria Village under Dupchanchia Upazila in Bogura, was strangled to death by twisting raw jute fibres around his neck in Khanjanpur area of Joypurhat Sadar Upazila by the accused.The next morning, police recovered his body from a jute field.Police then filed a murder case against them with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) as the plaintiff.The investigating officer of the case Sub-Inspector (SI) Mominul Haque submitted a charge-sheet to the court against the duo on March 4, 2009.After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the court found them guilty and handed down the verdict on Wednesday afternoon.Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Nripendranath Mandal confirmed the matter.Earlier, another court in the district on Tuesday sentenced three people including two women to life-term of imprisonment for drug smuggling in Panchbibi Upazila.Special Tribunal-5 of Joypurhat District and Sessions Judge Court-2 Judge Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon.The condemned convicts are: Khorshed Alam, 34, Amena Begum, 36, and Rejia Begum, 62. All of them are residents of Panchbibi Upazila.The court also fined the convicts Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer three more months in jail.According to the case statements, on June 1, 2009, a team of Koyra BGB Camp arrested Khorshed Alam red-handed along with 90 bottles of phensedyl and handed him over to Panchbibi PS with a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.Besides, on December 20, 2010, a team of Atapara BGB Camp arrested Amena Begum along with 14 bottles of liquor while she was trying to smuggle the drugs, and filed a case with the PS against the woman.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted another drive in a van and arrested Rejia Begum along with 20 bottles of liquor and one litre of phensedyl.After finishing investigation, three separate investigating officers of the cases filed charge-sheets to the court against them.Examining the records and evidences, the court delivered the verdicts on Tuesday noon in presence of Khorshed Alam while two others were absent in the court.BOGURA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to be hanged till death for killing his four month-pregnant wife in Shibganj Upazila in 2011.Bogura Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir handed down the verdict in the afternoon.The condemned convict is Md Ziaur Rahman alias Zia, 38, a resident of Sholagari Village under Shibganj Upazila in the district.The court also fined the convict Tk 1 lakh.According to the prosecution, Zia and the deceased Mina Akhter alias Lipi, 21, got married on June 16, 2010, without informing their family members. After few months have passed, family members of both sides accepted their marriage.Subsequently, when the woman got pregnant, Zia started torturing her to pay Tk 2 lakh as dowry.Later, on October 6, 2011, the convict's family members informed the deceased's parents that Lipi committed suicide and she was found dead in her room.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy after filing of an unnatural death case with Shibganj PS.After examining the autopsy report, police and the deceased's parents came to know that Lipi was beaten and strangled to death.The deceased's father then lodged a case with Shibganj PS accusing Zia on the same day.On January 17, 2012, Zia gave a confessional statement before the Judicial Magistrate court of Sadakin Habib Bappy.Later on, the investigating officer of the case submitted a charge-sheet to the court against him.Following this, the court delivered the verdict on Tuesday at around 3 pm in presence of the convict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.Special PP of the court Md Ashequr Rahman Sujon confirmed the matter.CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a truck driver and his helper to life-term of imprisonment for trading 48,000 yaba tablets in Patiya Upazila in 2021.Judge of Chattogram Additional District and Sessions Judge-2 Court Sarwar Alam delivered the verdict in the afternoon.The convicts are driver Masum Mia, 35, and his helper Md Alam Hossain, 23.The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they will have to suffer one more year in jail.According to the prosecution, it was known that acting on a tip-off, a team of Patiya PS detained the drug dealer Masum Mia and Md Alam Hossain along with 48,000 yaba tablets from Bypass crossing of Patiya Upazila Sadar area on July 24, 2021.Police also seized a Dhaka-bound salt laden truck which was used for carrying the drugs.A case was filed with the PS against the drug traders on the same day.Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court on December 12 in 2021 while the court framed charges against him on April 4, 2022.Following this, the court pronounced the verdict in presence of convicted after examining the case records and taking depositions of a total of eight prosecution witnesses out of 12.SIRAJGANJ: Separate courts in the district in two days sentenced four people to life-term of imprisonment in two different murder cases in 2018 and 2003.A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a school teacher in Salanga PS area in 2018.Sirajganj Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Judge Md Abul Bashar Mia handed down the verdict in presence of the convicts.The court also awarded them three more years of imprisonment in another section of the case and fined them Tk 1 lakh each, and in default, they will have to serve three more months in jail.The condemned convicts are: Habibur Rahman Habib, 41, a resident of Jhaul Uttarpara area, and Ayub Ali, 43, of Ghughat Village under Salanga PS.According to the case statement, locals saw the body of Rahima Khatun, 22, a teacher of a local school, in a canal in Betua Village on May 30, 2018, and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Later on, Rahima's brother Nazrul Islam lodged a case with Salanga PS accusing some nunnamed persons.During investigation, police detained the deceased's lover Habibur Rahman Habib for interrogation.Habib then confessed that there was an affair between him and the deceased but the relationship was not going well between them for few days due to several issues. At one stage, Habib along with his associate Ayub Ali killed Rahima and threw her in the canal.Later, on May 7, 2019, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted a charge-sheet to the court against the duo.After examining the evidences and reports, the court delivered the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.On the other hand, a court in the district on Monday sentenced two persons to life-term of imprisonment and two others to ten years' jail in a case filed in 2003 over killing a former leader of Chhatra Dal.Sirajganj District and Sessions Court Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir passed the verdict.The court also fine the life-term convicts Tk 20,000, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail while two others Tk 10,000 or to serve six more months in jail.The life-term convicts are: elder brother of the deceased Lal Babu, 40, son of Amjad Hosen of Maznabari Village of Kazipur Upazila, and Mojnu Mia, 42, son of Sohrab Sheikh of the same village.Two other convicts who received 10 years' jail are: Robiul Islam, 38, and Rejab, 39.According to the prosecution, in 2003, Iqbal Hosen, 20, a former vice-publicity secretary of Monsurnagar Union Unit of Chhatra Dal, along with 7 to 8 youths went to the Maznabari High School and demanded extortion from the contractor for casting concrete slab on school roof.Head teacher of the school, managing committee president and also the bother of the teacher Shafiqul Islam obstructed them. Later on, Iqbal and his associates left the place.The next day, Iqbal and his supporters attacked on Shafiqul. One of the convicts Mojnu Mia stabbed Shafiqul five times with a sharp knife but accidently Iqbal got hurt on the right side of his chest and died on the spot.Following the incident, brother of Iqbal and another convict Lal Babu, as the plaintiff, filed a murder case with Kazipur PS.But after investigation, the actual incident was revealed. The investigation officer of the case then filed another case accusing the convicts for attacking on Shafiqul.After a long trial procedure, the court passed the verdict on Monday.