Four teenagers, two minors drown in four districts





CUMILLA: A teenage girl and her cousin brother drowned in a pond in Debidwar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The incident took place in Chuto Alampur area under the Debidwar Municipality at around 1:30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Maria Akhter, 12, daughter of Sumon Mia, a resident of Puratan Bazar Madrasapara area, and her cousin Miraz Hossain, 5, son of Maruf Sarkar, a resident of Nabipur Village under Rasulpur Union in the upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, Maria along with her cousin brother Miraz went to the pond to teach him how to swim at noon. After a while, the family members started searching for them and found their bodies were floating on water.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed these over to the deceased's family members.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Debidwar Police Station (PS) Kamal Krishna Dhar confirmed the incident.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A schoolboy drowned in a river in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sazzad Hossain, son of Ziabul Islam, a resident of Hariharpur Village in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Hariharpur High School.

Local sources said Sazzad along with his some friends was bathing in the Kakra River in Saitanra Village of the upazila at noon.

At one stage, Sazzad went missing there.

Hearing the scream of his friends, locals rushed in and recovered his body from the river after about an hour of searching.

Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: Two teenage boys drowned while taking bath in the Dharla River in Patgram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Miskat Hossain, 12, son of Nurul Hossain, and Rafsan Hossain, 15, son of Rashed Ali, residents of GMC Para under Lalmonirhat Municipality. Rafsan was a seventh grader and Miskat a fifth grader of Islami Adarsha Biddya Niketon High School in the area.

Quoting locals, Patgram PS OC Ferdous Wahid said Miskat and Rafsan along with another friend went to the Rubber Dam area of the Dharla River to take bath at noon. At one stage, Miskat and Rafsan drowned due to strong current in the river.

Being informed, divers from a local fire service unit rushed there and rescued them in an unconscious condition.

The divers took them to Patgram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors declared the boys dead.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Mst Sinthia was the daughter of Md Siddique of Ward No. 6 Rairabad area under Badarpur Union in the upazila.

It was known that Sinthia fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while her family members were unaware of it.

Later on, the family members rescued her from the pond and rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sinthia dead.

Lalmohan PS OC (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.



