Drought halts T-Aman farming at Nandigram NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, July 27: This full season cultivation of Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) is hampered due to lack of rain in Nandigram Upazila of the district.





According to field sources, in the absence of rain, fields have turned parched. At present, the T-Aman cultivation is going on slowly by making irrigation through pumps. It is increasing the farming costs manifolds.











A farmer of Dolgachha Village Maniruzzaman said, farmers of Nandigram are used to start their T-Aman cultivation after Ashar 15 and complete planting within Shraban 15. "It is now running second week of Shraban. But we can't plant our fields due to lack of water."

A Kalikapur Village farmer Raju Ahmed said, in a compelling condition, most farmers are carrying out planting by irrigation through electricity-run pumps and shallow machines.





In irrigating through shallow machine, a farmer has to give Tk 1,500 per bigha to its owner, he added.







Nandigram Upazila Agriculture Officer Adnan Babu said, this season, a total of 20,700 hectares of land have been targeted for T-Aman cultivation in the upazila. Now it is drought time, he added.





A visit found farmers passing their busy time in planting their fields in different areas of the upazila. Due to the long drought condition, farmers have also fallen into disarray with their Aush paddy.He further said, there is still time for T-Aman. Farmers have been advised to continue their farming activities by pumps, the official maintained.