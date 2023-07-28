Woman killed by drug addict son at Bhaluka





BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, July 27: An elderly woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her 'drug addict' son as she refused to give him money in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.The deceased was identified as Rupina Begum, 55, wife of Shahabuddin Sahu, a resident of Kharuali Village in Bhaluka Upazila of the district.Quoting locals, Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhaluka Model Police Station, said Jony Mia, 22, on Wednesday night sought money from his mother.As Rupina refused to give him money, Jony allegedly stabbed her with a sharp weapon, leaving her seriously injured.Later on, she died on the way to a local hospital.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the law enforcers could not arrest Jony immediately as he went into hiding soon after the murder, the OC added.