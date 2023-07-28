Video
Friday, 28 July, 2023
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Thakurgaon, Bhola

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Two people have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Thakurgaon and Bhola, in three days.
THAKURGAON: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Amrit Barman, 16, son of Anihar Barman, a resident of Mangalbari Village under No. 5 Bachor Union in Ranisankail Upazila of the district. He was a ninth grader of a local high school.
According to the deceased's family members, Amrit went out from the house at around 7:30 pm on Tuesday evening, but did not return.
On Wednesday morning, locals saw his body hanging from a branch of a tree in Morol Doba area under Rahimanpur Union in Sadar Upazila and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
It was assumed that he might have committed suicide out of huff with his family members.
Sub-Inspector of Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Manik confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report and legal actions would be taken in this regard.
MONPURA, BHOLA: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his father-in-law's house in Monpura Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Md Sujon Bepari, 35, son of Md Mojibal Bepari, a resident of Kaliganj Patarhat area under Mehendiganj Upazila of Barishal District.
The deceased's wife said Sujon got frustrated after getting a call from an NGO in the evening as he was supposed to repay the loan he took from there.
Later on, Sujon hanged himself from a branch of a tree near his father-in-law's house in Ward No. 7 Janata Bazar area under Dakshin Sakuchia Union of the upazila at around 10 pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Monpura PS Md Jahirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.


