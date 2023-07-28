Eight people killed, six injured in separate road mishaps





TANGAIL: A school teacher was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, 51, a resident of Jasihati Village under Basail Upazila in the district. He was a teacher at Jasihati Government Primary School.

Police and local sources said the teacher was returning the house from Sabalia area in the morning riding on a motorcycle. On the way, a truck hit his motorcycle in Gharinda area at around 6 am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A van-puller was killed and another injured in a road accident in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The accident took place in Shoula area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway at around 11 am.

The deceased was identified as Nur Alam, 32, son of late Emaz Uddin, a resident of Shoula Damodarpur Village under Ghoraghat Upazila in the district.

Police and local sources said Nur Alam was heading towards with Ghoraghat Upazila from Bhaduria Bazar on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway in the morning along with his empty van. On the way, the van and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction were collided head-on in Shoula area at around 11 am, which left the van-puller dead on the spot and the motorcyclist injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured was rescued by the locals and admitted to a hospital.

Police Inspector (Investigation) Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS concerned in this regard.

NAOGAON: Two people were killed and another was injured after two pickup vans collided head-on in Karamzai area under Patnitala Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Rafiqul Islam, hailed from Joth Gobardan Village, and Zarif Uddin Md Shaheen, a resident of Ratiram Village under Rajarhat Upazila in Kurigram District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patnitala PS Palah Chandra Dev said the accident occurred when a Sapahar-bound fish-laden pickup from Patnitala Upazila collided head-on with another mango-laden pickup coming from the opposite direction on the Patnitala-Sapahar road at around 5:30 am, which left three persons seriously injured.

The critically injured driver of the mango-laden pickup van and helpers Rafiqul Islam and Zarif Uddin Md Shaheen were rescued and taken to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared two of them dead, said the official.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members after taking of legal procedures.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

CHATTOGRAM: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Mirsharai Upazila of the district at dawn on Wednesday.

The accident took place at around 5:45 am in Hadifakirhat Bazar area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

The deceased were identified as Mahbub, 35, and Mainuddin, 37, hailed from Cumilla District.

Police and local sources said a private car was going towards Cumilla from Cox's Bazar early in the morning. On the way, the private car lost control over its steering and hit a truck standing on the side of the road from behind in that area. The two persons of the car died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

Kumira Highway PS OC Shahadat Hossain confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: Four people were seriously injured in a road accident in the district on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place in Naogaon Dakter Mor area at around 8:30 am.

The injured are: Assistant Engineer of BMDA Akkelpur Zone Md Monsur Ali Sarder, BMDA's Joypurhat Sadar Zone Assistant Engineer Mostaq Ahmed, Assistant Engineer Md Iqbal Hossain and Jeep Driver Md Jahurul Islam.

It was known that the three assistant engineers of Joypurhat and Akkelpur BMDA were going to attend a meeting in the BMDA's headquarters in Rajshahi in the morning riding on a jeep. On the way, the jeep collided with a votvoti (local vehicle) in Naogaon Dakter Mor area in the district at around 8:30 am, which left the three engineers and the jeep driver seriously injured.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Rajshahi and Bogura Medical College Hospitals.

Executive Engineer of Joypurhat BMDA Kazi Ashequr Rahman confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: Two young men were killed as a locally-made four-wheeler (leguna) hit their motorbike on the Chuknagar-Nawapara road in Arkhali area under Keshabpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Dipu Mondal alias Sagar, 23, son of Deepak Mondal, and Raju Ahmed, 25, son of late Akbar Hossain Ako, both were residents of Panjia Village under the upazila.

Keshabpur PS OC said the accident occurred when a leguna hit a motorbike coming from the opposite direction at around 8 pm in the area, leaving two bike riders dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene and handed these over to their families, the OC added.



