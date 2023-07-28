Video
Three found dead in Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Khagrachhari and Moulvibazar, in two days.
KHAGRACHHARI: Police recovered the bullet-hit bodies of two persons from Alutila area in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Alopm Chakma, an expelled leader of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF), and Pritimoy Chakma, 46, a former member of a regional political group and resident of Madhupur area in Sadar Upazila.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Matiranga Police Station (PS) Md Zakaria said locals spotted the bodies in the area at around 7 am and informed Santimoy Tripura, a member of local union parishad (UP). Later on, the UP member informed this to police.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.
KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the decomposed body of a woman from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.
According to locals, they discovered the body in an abandoned bathroom in the afternoon when they were searching for the source of a bad odour, and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Kulaura PS Inspector Ratan Chandra Debnath said, "Police could not identify the woman as the body was half-melted, but the law enforcers are trying to find her details."
 However, the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.


