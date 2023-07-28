Six people electrocuted in six districts





SUNAMGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Hares Mia, 35, a resident of Chakiachapur Village under Paikurati Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Kamrul Hasan said the man came in contact with an electric wire while he was disconnecting a charger from his auto-rickshaw at his house at around 1 am, which left him critically injured.

The family members rescued him and taken to Dharampasha Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor, the UP member added.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A housewife was electrocuted in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Urmi, 22, wife of Shimul, a resident of Chak Daulatpur Village in the upazila. She was the mother of a child.

According to the local sources, Urmi came in contact with live electricity at noon while she was trying to switch on an electric fan, which left her dead on the spot.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A five-year-old minor child was electrocuted in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Istehar Ali, 5, son of Rejaul Islam, a resident of Bajitpur Village under the upazila.

According to locals and the deceased's family members, the child came in contact with a live electric wire when he went to a chicken farm to collect eggs in the afternoon. He was critically injured at that time.

The family members rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Local UP Member Alauddin confirmed the incident.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A carpenter was electrocuted in Nandail Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in a furniture shop of one Sharafat at Ananda Bazar under Char Betagoir Union of the upazila at around 8 pm.

The deceased was identified as Dwin Islam, 32, son of A Kashid, a resident of Char Sreerampur Village under Char Betagoir Union in the upazila. He worked in the furniture shop of Sharfat at Ananda Bazar.

Local sources said, Dwin Islam came in contact with live electricity at around 8 pm while he was working in the shop, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

Nandail Model PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A man was electrocuted in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shahalam Ali, 40, son of Fakar Uddin, a resident of Haouser Haat Village under Hasnabad Union in the upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, Shahalam came in contact with a live electric wire when he was trying to charge his easy-bike at home in the afternoon. He was critically injured at that time.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shahalam dead.

Family Planning Officer of the health complex Dr Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the matter.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was electrocuted in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tareq Mia, 34, son of late Abdul Hannan, a resident of Laskarpur area under Kulaura Municipality.

Local sources said Tareq was catching fish in a canal nearby the house at noon. At one stage of fishing, he came in contact with a live electric wire, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Tareq dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the incident.

