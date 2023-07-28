Video
Betua Canal set to die for water flow blockade

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, July 27: Traditional Betua Khal (canal) in Lalmohan Upazila of the district is dying due to water flow blockade.

According to field sources, illegal fishing nets and water hyacinths have caused the blockade. Once it was a river. The canal has divided Romaganj, Dhaligouranagor, and Lord Hardinge unions. Through middle of these unions, the canal has flown.

Some people are carrying out fishing activities by banned nets- Khurchi and Behundi. 
Earlier, launches, steamers, big boats and trawlers would ply on the canal. Southern region traders would transport their different goods using the canal. But for the last few years, illegal fishing nets and water hyacinths are halting the flow of tide and off-tide.

Locals Al-Amin, Md Jasim, Noor Islam and Md Abbas said, Betua Khal is a traditional canal of Lalmohan; but the canal is set to die for illegal nets in different points and water hyacinths; this rainy season nets and water hyacinths are halting its flow; croplands, paddy seedbeds, living houses, ponds and fish enclosures are getting submerged. They demanded removing these hurdles immediately.  

Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Anamika Nazrul said, "After being informed of the water flow blockade, we have inspected. It has mainly been caused due to sediment accumulation. Besides, illegal fishing nets and water hyacinths are also halting the flow."

To protect this traditional canal, upazila administration will soon take necessary measures, the UNO added.


