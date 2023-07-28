Video
Friday, 28 July, 2023
Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Niger military chief backs coup leaders, but president defiant

NIAMEY, July 27: Niger's armed forces chief on Thursday declared his support for troops who announced they had seized power, despite a defiant stand by the country's president, Mohamed Bazoum.

In the latest turbulence to shake the coup-prone Sahel, Bazoum was confined on Wednesday by members of his presidential guard.

Hours later, their leaders, calling themselves the Defence and Security Forces (FDS), declared they had "decided to put an end to the regime," announcing that all institutions were being suspended, the borders closed and a night-time curfew imposed.

As African and international organisations condemned the declared takeover and allies France and the United States voiced their support for Niger's elected leader, Bazoum stood his ground.

"The hard-won gains will be safeguarded," he said on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X.
"All Nigeriens who love democracy and freedom would want this."

Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou said Niger's "legal and legitimate power" was the one exercised by its elected             president.

There had been a "coup bid" but "the whole of the army was not involved," he told France24 television.

"We ask all the fractious soldiers to return to their ranks," he said. "Everything can be achieved through dialogue but the institutions of the republic must function."

But armed forces chief General Abdou Sidikou Issa dealt a hefty blow to those hopes.

"The military command... has decided to subscribe to the declaration made by the Defence and Security Forces... in order to avoid a deadly confrontation between the various forces," he said in a statement.

Several hundred people, some of them holding Russian flags, took part in a show of support in Niamey for the coup leaders, AFP journalists saw.

The president of neighbouring Benin, Patrice Talon, was expected in the capital for mediation efforts, the head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said.

The landlocked state is one of the poorest and most unstable countries in the world, experiencing four coups since gaining independence from France in 1960, as well as numerous other attempts -- including two previously against Bazoum.

The 63-year-old is one of a dwindling group of elected presidents and pro-Western leaders in the Sahel, where since 2020 a rampaging jihadist insurgency has triggered coups in Mali and Burkina Faso.

Their juntas have forced out French troops and in the case of Mali, the ruling military have woven a close alliance with Russia.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the "immediate release" of Niger's leader Mohamed Bazoum on Thursday, as soldiers surrounded the presidential palace in Niamey and claimed to have taken power.

"I spoke with President Bazoum earlier this morning and made clear that the United States resolutely supports him as the democratically elected president of Niger. We call for his immediate release," Blinken said on a visit to New Zealand.

Besides, the European Union on Thursday demanded the "immediate release" of Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum and his family after elite troops detained him and declared they had taken power.

"Niger is an essential partner of the European Union in the Sahel, whose destabilisation would not serve the interest of anyone in the country, the region or beyond," spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said.

Furthermore, Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum must be released immediately and constitutional order restored, the United Nations said Thursday, after elite troops detained him and declared they had taken power.

Bazoum was confined in Niamey on Wednesday by members of his presidential guard, who hours later announced that "all institutions" in the troubled West African nation would be suspended, the borders closed and a night-time curfew imposed.

"I am shocked and distressed by the attempted military takeover in Niger and condemn it in the strongest terms.

All efforts must be undertaken to restore constitutional order and the rule of law," UN human rights chief Volker Turk said in a          statement.    �AFP



