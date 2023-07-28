Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Blinken, Austin visit Australia on last leg of Pacific blitz

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

BRISBANE, July 27: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin will meet top Australian officials Friday on the final leg of a Pacific tour designed to reinforce Washington's standing in the region.

The United States has been ramping up efforts to re-engage in the South Pacific, where China has emerged as a rising diplomatic and military power.

Blinken's trip to Brisbane caps a diplomatic blitz in which he has also visited Tonga and New Zealand, while US Secretary of Defense Austin arrived from Papua New Guinea.  

The US duo will hold high-level talks across two days with their Australian counterparts, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles.

While military cooperation is expected to dominate discussions, Washington has signalled that other issues such as climate change and supply chain security also sit high on the agenda.

The United States views Australia as a useful friend in its quest to loosen Beijing's dominance of emerging clean energy industries such as electric vehicle manufacturing.

Australia is one of the world's largest producers of lithium -- a key component of rechargeable batteries -- but currently sends most of its ore to be processed in China.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Niger military chief backs coup leaders, but president defiant
Philippine death toll from typhoon Doksuri rises to 6
UN urges Israel to heed protesters' calls over judicial reforms
Blinken, Austin visit Australia on last leg of Pacific blitz
France's Macron denounces 'new imperialism' in Pacific
Putin hosts African leaders in Russia after grain deal exit
Lok Sabha Speaker accepts notice for no-confidence motion against Modi govt
Five dead in northern Italy storms, Sicily wildfires


Latest News
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
SSC, equivalent exam results Friday
PM seeks British cooperation for Bangladesh's railway development
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
AL's peace rally to resist BNP's 'terror and anarchy': JL says
India allows Muslim procession in Kashmir's main city for first time in 3 decades
Law enforces take position at Nayapaltan with riot cars, water canons
Senior journalist Shahjahan Mia laid to rest in Munshiganj
Russia grain deal exit could push up inflation: ECB's Lagarde
VAT collection witnesses 17pc growth in FY23
Most Read News
Joy is a real game changer for our ICT industry
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
PM returns home from Italy
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged tonight
AL associate bodies want to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram
Dengue is linked to climate change in Bangladesh
US supports Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair polls: State Dept
Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
Police on high alert at Nayapaltan
Journalist union leader M Shahjahan Miah passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft