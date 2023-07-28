Blinken, Austin visit Australia on last leg of Pacific blitz







The United States has been ramping up efforts to re-engage in the South Pacific, where China has emerged as a rising diplomatic and military power.



Blinken's trip to Brisbane caps a diplomatic blitz in which he has also visited Tonga and New Zealand, while US Secretary of Defense Austin arrived from Papua New Guinea.

The US duo will hold high-level talks across two days with their Australian counterparts, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles.



While military cooperation is expected to dominate discussions, Washington has signalled that other issues such as climate change and supply chain security also sit high on the agenda.



The United States views Australia as a useful friend in its quest to loosen Beijing's dominance of emerging clean energy industries such as electric vehicle manufacturing.



Australia is one of the world's largest producers of lithium -- a key component of rechargeable batteries -- but currently sends most of its ore to be processed in China. �AFP



BRISBANE, July 27: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin will meet top Australian officials Friday on the final leg of a Pacific tour designed to reinforce Washington's standing in the region.The United States has been ramping up efforts to re-engage in the South Pacific, where China has emerged as a rising diplomatic and military power.Blinken's trip to Brisbane caps a diplomatic blitz in which he has also visited Tonga and New Zealand, while US Secretary of Defense Austin arrived from Papua New Guinea.The US duo will hold high-level talks across two days with their Australian counterparts, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles.While military cooperation is expected to dominate discussions, Washington has signalled that other issues such as climate change and supply chain security also sit high on the agenda.The United States views Australia as a useful friend in its quest to loosen Beijing's dominance of emerging clean energy industries such as electric vehicle manufacturing.Australia is one of the world's largest producers of lithium -- a key component of rechargeable batteries -- but currently sends most of its ore to be processed in China. �AFP