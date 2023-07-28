Video
Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:50 AM
France's Macron denounces 'new imperialism' in Pacific

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

PORT VILA, July 27: French President Emmanuel Macron denounced "new imperialism" in the Pacific during a landmark visit to the region on Thursday, warning of a threat to the sovereignty of smaller states.

Macron -- speaking in Vanuatu on the first visit by a sitting French leader to an independent Pacific Island state -- sought to offer a French alternative in a region where the US and China are competing for influence.

"There is in the Indo-Pacific, and particularly in Oceania, new imperialism appearing, and a power logic that is threatening the sovereignty of several states -- the smallest, often the most fragile," Macron said in a speech.

"Our Indo-Pacific strategy is above all to defend through partnerships the independence and sovereignty of all states in the region that are ready to work with us."

China is seeking to expand its influence in the South Pacific, notably making inroads in Solomon Islands, with which it signed a secretive defence pact last year. Beijing also maintains sweeping, contested claims over the South China Sea.

The United States -- the dominant military force in the South Pacific since World War II -- has responded by announcing new aid, opening embassies in the region, and signing pacts including a recent defence deal with Papua New Guinea.

Macron said he felt free to issue the warning over major powers' ambitions in the Pacific because "we recognise our colonial past here in Vanuatu".

Vanuatu, a former French-British colony until independence in 1980, endured a colonial history of "grabbing wealth and exploitation of the people", he said.

"We are the heirs of this past," Macron added, listing a history since European settlement that included the trafficking of indigenous people to work on plantations.

"Vanuatu suffered a colonisation as brutal as those imposed elsewhere in Africa or Asia. This heritage must not be forgotten."
Macron is seeking to reassert his country's significance as a "balancing power" in the region.

France has 1.6 million citizens in the Asia-Pacific across seven overseas territories, including New Caledonia and French Polynesia, and an exclusive economic zone spanning nine million square kilometres (3.5 million square miles).

But France had to reassemble its strategy in the Pacific after Australia in 2021 tore up a deal for Paris to provide a fleet of diesel-powered submarines.

Canberra opted instead for US- and British-built nuclear-powered vessels under the so-called AUKUS pact.    �AFP



