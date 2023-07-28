Video
No NOC for Taskin to play in LPL considering workload

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Sports Reporter

The 4th edition of Lanka Premiere League (LPL) is going to kick start on July 30. Five Bangladesh players were supposed to take part in the event this year but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is not willing to give No Objection Certificate (NOC) to speedster Taskin Ahmed considering 'workload'.

"We've prepared our plans based on the 'Workload' of every cricketer as well as their recent and future games," BCB's CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told journalists on Thursday in Mirpur. "The players are given NOC accordingly."

Taskin is currently in Zimbabwe, playing for Bulawayo Braves in the Zim Afro T10 League and could be playing for Dambulla Giants in the LPL if he could get the NOC.

"Taskin's participation in Lanka Premiere League is still under consideration. We are thinking in a different way because of his recent participation and workloads. We are going to give NOC to the rest of the players," he explained.

The BCB in the past compensated to the players those were not given NOC to play in domestic events in abroad.

Will this policy will be followed for Taskin this time? "We generally, confirm the NOC issue first. I can't say anything about it right now. It'll depend on the Board's policy. The Board will decide on it," replied the BCB executive.

LPL franchise Galle Titans penned with Shakib Al Hasan directly and tented Mohammad Mithun during the auction. Both of them already got NOC.

Mithun is now in Sri Lanka, while Shakib will join the Titans completing his mission in Global T20 in Canada.
The ace all-rounder of the game is representing Montreal Tigers.

Two young guns Tawhid Hridoy and Shoriful Islam got their maiden LPL calls and both of them are going to get NOCs. Hridoy will be playing for Jaffna Kings while Shoriful will make out for Colombo Strikers.


