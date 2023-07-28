Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Official draws of FIFA WC preliminary stage, Asiad Football held

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Sports Reporter

The draws of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the men's and women's events of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 were announced on Thursday.

Bangladesh national football team which got a chance to play in the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers by beating Laos in the first round play-offs is now set to play the Maldives in the first round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
 
The match will be played on a home and away basis and will be played on 12 and 17 October.

All of the teams found their opponents in the Asian region draw held at the AFC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The 10 teams that will cross the first-round hurdles will join the 26 teams in the second round.

These 36 teams will play in the second round, divided into nine groups. There will be four teams in each group. If Bangladesh reaches the second round, it will have to play six more matches in the qualifying round.

On the other hand, in the men's event of the Asian Games football, Bangladesh will play against hosts China, Myanmar and India in Group A. In women's football, Bangladesh is in Group D and the opponents are Japan, Nepal and Vietnam.

A total of twenty-three countries will compete in men's events there. The teams will play in six groups. In the last edition, Bangladesh went through the group stage and reached the knockout stage. The Bangladesh bous then made history by defeating Qatar.

This is the first time Bangladesh is participating in a women's event in Asiad. Japan and Vietnam are tough opponents for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh played two FIFA friendly matches against Nepal this month and both ended in ties. Bangladesh has never played against Japan and Vietnam before.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No NOC for Taskin to play in LPL considering workload
Kushtia clinch Inter-district Volleyball title
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka to sweep series
Official draws of FIFA WC preliminary stage, Asiad Football held
Father's advice helped Abdullah Shafique to score double hundred
Liverpool's Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
Australia bowl first as Murphy recalled for Ashes finale
India's Siraj rested from Windies ODIs


Latest News
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
SSC, equivalent exam results Friday
PM seeks British cooperation for Bangladesh's railway development
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
AL's peace rally to resist BNP's 'terror and anarchy': JL says
India allows Muslim procession in Kashmir's main city for first time in 3 decades
Law enforces take position at Nayapaltan with riot cars, water canons
Senior journalist Shahjahan Mia laid to rest in Munshiganj
Russia grain deal exit could push up inflation: ECB's Lagarde
VAT collection witnesses 17pc growth in FY23
Most Read News
Joy is a real game changer for our ICT industry
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
PM returns home from Italy
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged tonight
AL associate bodies want to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram
Dengue is linked to climate change in Bangladesh
US supports Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair polls: State Dept
Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
Police on high alert at Nayapaltan
Journalist union leader M Shahjahan Miah passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft