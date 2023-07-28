Official draws of FIFA WC preliminary stage, Asiad Football held







Bangladesh national football team which got a chance to play in the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers by beating Laos in the first round play-offs is now set to play the Maldives in the first round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



The match will be played on a home and away basis and will be played on 12 and 17 October.

All of the teams found their opponents in the Asian region draw held at the AFC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 10 teams that will cross the first-round hurdles will join the 26 teams in the second round.



These 36 teams will play in the second round, divided into nine groups. There will be four teams in each group. If Bangladesh reaches the second round, it will have to play six more matches in the qualifying round.



On the other hand, in the men's event of the Asian Games football, Bangladesh will play against hosts China, Myanmar and India in Group A. In women's football, Bangladesh is in Group D and the opponents are Japan, Nepal and Vietnam.



A total of twenty-three countries will compete in men's events there. The teams will play in six groups. In the last edition, Bangladesh went through the group stage and reached the knockout stage. The Bangladesh bous then made history by defeating Qatar.



This is the first time Bangladesh is participating in a women's event in Asiad. Japan and Vietnam are tough opponents for Bangladesh.



Bangladesh played two FIFA friendly matches against Nepal this month and both ended in ties. Bangladesh has never played against Japan and Vietnam before.



The draws of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the men's and women's events of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 were announced on Thursday.Bangladesh national football team which got a chance to play in the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers by beating Laos in the first round play-offs is now set to play the Maldives in the first round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.The match will be played on a home and away basis and will be played on 12 and 17 October.All of the teams found their opponents in the Asian region draw held at the AFC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.The 10 teams that will cross the first-round hurdles will join the 26 teams in the second round.These 36 teams will play in the second round, divided into nine groups. There will be four teams in each group. If Bangladesh reaches the second round, it will have to play six more matches in the qualifying round.On the other hand, in the men's event of the Asian Games football, Bangladesh will play against hosts China, Myanmar and India in Group A. In women's football, Bangladesh is in Group D and the opponents are Japan, Nepal and Vietnam.A total of twenty-three countries will compete in men's events there. The teams will play in six groups. In the last edition, Bangladesh went through the group stage and reached the knockout stage. The Bangladesh bous then made history by defeating Qatar.This is the first time Bangladesh is participating in a women's event in Asiad. Japan and Vietnam are tough opponents for Bangladesh.Bangladesh played two FIFA friendly matches against Nepal this month and both ended in ties. Bangladesh has never played against Japan and Vietnam before.