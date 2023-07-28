Video
Liverpool's Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

LIVERPOOL, JULY 27: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson completed his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq on Thursday, becoming the latest big-name player to be lured to the Gulf state.

The England midfielder, who posted a farewell message on Wednesday, has ended a 12-year stay at Anfield, during which he won every major trophy.

"We can confirm @JHenderson has completed a transfer to Al-Ettifaq," Liverpool said on their social media channels.
Al-Ettifaq posted: "A leader. A warrior. We're simply thrilled to have him."

The 33-year-old, who played 492 matches for Liverpool, scoring 33 goals, has finalised a deal with reported wages of up to £700,000-a-week.

Liverpool are due to receive an initial £12 million ($15.5 million) from the Saudi club.
Reds manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to his departing skipper.

"I know it was a really, really tough decision for Hendo and I was around or with him all the way," he said.

"It's sad, absolutely strange, because he is the only captain I had here at Liverpool, but I think it is exciting for him as well.

"We will miss him, without a shadow of a doubt, that's clear -- as a man and as a player."
Henderson said his goodbyes to the club's fans on Wednesday.

"It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye," he said in an Instagram post. "I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. "Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone."

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 and succeeded Steven Gerrard as skipper at Anfield in 2015.
 
He led the club to their first English league title for 30 years in 2020, a year after winning the Champions League.

The England international will be reunited in Saudi Arabia with Gerrard, who is Al-Ettifaq coach. France striker Karim Benzema left Real Madrid to join Al-Ittihad, following in the footsteps of his former Real team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr.    �AFP


