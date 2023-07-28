Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India's Siraj rested from Windies ODIs

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

NEW DELHI, JULY 27: Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been released from India's squad for the three-match one-day international series in the West Indies due to a sore ankle, the country's cricket board said Thursday.

Siraj, who has emerged as one of India's premier quicks alongside Mohammed Shami, was included in the initial team which will play Thursday's ODI opener in Barbados.

"The team has not called for a replacement player for the ODI series," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

Siraj, 29, took seven wickets in India's 1-0 Test series win over the West Indies earlier this week after a final-day washout in the concluding match.

India and the West Indies will also play five T20 internationals starting August 3.

India's updated ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No NOC for Taskin to play in LPL considering workload
Kushtia clinch Inter-district Volleyball title
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka to sweep series
Official draws of FIFA WC preliminary stage, Asiad Football held
Father's advice helped Abdullah Shafique to score double hundred
Liverpool's Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
Australia bowl first as Murphy recalled for Ashes finale
India's Siraj rested from Windies ODIs


Latest News
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
SSC, equivalent exam results Friday
PM seeks British cooperation for Bangladesh's railway development
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
AL's peace rally to resist BNP's 'terror and anarchy': JL says
India allows Muslim procession in Kashmir's main city for first time in 3 decades
Law enforces take position at Nayapaltan with riot cars, water canons
Senior journalist Shahjahan Mia laid to rest in Munshiganj
Russia grain deal exit could push up inflation: ECB's Lagarde
VAT collection witnesses 17pc growth in FY23
Most Read News
Joy is a real game changer for our ICT industry
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
PM returns home from Italy
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged tonight
AL associate bodies want to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram
Dengue is linked to climate change in Bangladesh
US supports Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair polls: State Dept
Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
Police on high alert at Nayapaltan
Journalist union leader M Shahjahan Miah passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft