Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Horan denies Dutch famous win, Australia eye WC last 16

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

Horan denies Dutch famous win, Australia eye WC last 16

Horan denies Dutch famous win, Australia eye WC last 16

WELLINGTON, JULY 27: Lindsey Horan denied the Netherlands a famous win over the United States on Thursday in a 1-1 draw while co-hosts Australia were primed to face Nigeria and seal a place in the last 16.

The United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 four years ago to retain the World Cup and are now pursuing a third title in a row, something that has never been done before.

But they were far from their best in front of a crowd of 27,312 in Wellington and fell behind in the 17th minute to a superb strike from midfielder Jill Roord.

Vlatko Andonovski's side grew into the game and struck back just after the hour with a header from skipper Horan, moments after she clashed with her Lyon teammate Danielle van de Donk.

The Americans might have won it after that, but the biggest match of the group stages ended in stalemate and neither side is yet assured of a berth in the knockout phase heading into their final group games.

On Tuesday, the United States face Portugal and the Netherlands play Vietnam, with both expected to win.

US coach Andonovski described Horan's response to the altercation with Van de Donk as a turning point.

"It's a really good example of the leader that she is. She gets fouled, kicked, hurt and obviously it's a very difficult moment," Andonovski said.

"And instead of crying about it, she just goes and makes a statement."

His opposite number, Andries Jonker, was content with the point and called the game a good advert for women's football.

"These games are battles from the first second to the last. The only thing you can say is that women's football has evolved incredibly," the Netherlands coach said.

"We're there, along with the US, and I'm very satisfied with that."

Portugal defeated Vietnam 2-0 in the other match in the group on Thursday in an encounter between two sides making their debuts at the World Cup.

First-half goals by Telma Encarnacao and Kika Nazareth ended Vietnam's hopes of going any further.

In the final match of Thursday, Australia face Nigeria in front of an expectant sell-out Brisbane crowd.

Having squeezed past Ireland 1-0 thanks to a penalty, the Australians can progress with a victory.

They will have to do it with a dearth of strikers.

Mary Fowler is out of the game after suffering a concussion in training and joins skipper Sam Kerr on the sidelines.

Superstar forward Kerr also missed the opener against Ireland and it remains unclear exactly how long she is out for.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No NOC for Taskin to play in LPL considering workload
Kushtia clinch Inter-district Volleyball title
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka to sweep series
Official draws of FIFA WC preliminary stage, Asiad Football held
Father's advice helped Abdullah Shafique to score double hundred
Liverpool's Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
Australia bowl first as Murphy recalled for Ashes finale
India's Siraj rested from Windies ODIs


Latest News
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
SSC, equivalent exam results Friday
PM seeks British cooperation for Bangladesh's railway development
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
AL's peace rally to resist BNP's 'terror and anarchy': JL says
India allows Muslim procession in Kashmir's main city for first time in 3 decades
Law enforces take position at Nayapaltan with riot cars, water canons
Senior journalist Shahjahan Mia laid to rest in Munshiganj
Russia grain deal exit could push up inflation: ECB's Lagarde
VAT collection witnesses 17pc growth in FY23
Most Read News
Joy is a real game changer for our ICT industry
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
PM returns home from Italy
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged tonight
AL associate bodies want to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram
Dengue is linked to climate change in Bangladesh
US supports Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair polls: State Dept
Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
Police on high alert at Nayapaltan
Journalist union leader M Shahjahan Miah passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft