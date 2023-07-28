Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

On and off pitch, Messi an instant hit in Miami

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

On and off pitch, Messi an instant hit in Miami

On and off pitch, Messi an instant hit in Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, JULY 27: Lionel Messi's impact for Inter Miami has been clear to see, with three goals and an assist in 120 minutes on the field, but his team-mates say his influence behind the scenes may be just as vital.

The seven-times Ballon d'Or winner and recently crowned World Cup-winning Argentine captain, faced a number of potential pitfalls when he joined the last-placed club in Major League Soccer.

Having spent his entire career alongside world-class players at Barcelona, Messi left behind star team-mates such as Brazilian Neymar and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain and walked into a locker-room full of mostly unrecognisable faces.

Earning millions more than his team-mates, enjoying a lifestyle and football resume they could only dream of it was by no means sure that he would bond with the rest of the squad.

Adding to the sudden change inside the team, Messi joined the club this month along with another former Barcelona star and World Cup winner, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets.

But speak to anyone connected with Inter Miami and they quickly tell you how the pair have parked their egos and gone out of their way to fit in with their new team-mates.

"To be honest, I think that boils down to their character," says American full-back DeAndre Yedlin.

"They've come in and they haven't boasted or been like, oh, we're the big guys here or anything like that. They've tried to meld right into the group," said the defender, who gave up his captain's armband to Messi.

There has been no special treatment at the training ground for the pair, says Yedlin, even though they know that their every wish would surely be agreed to.

"They eat the same things we eat and train the same way we train and use the same trainers that we use. There's nothing different.

"So we really feel like they're a part of the group, one of us. And I think that helps us," added Yedlin, who played in England's Premier League with Newcastle United.

Leaving the stadium after Tuesday's 4-0 win over Atlanta, their second straight win with their new team-mates, Yedlin was sporting new headphones, in the team's pink and black colours, which he said Messi had gifted to the entire team.

If there had been any concerns about an 'us and them' divide forming at the club, Yedlin says they have vanished since the pair arrived in South Florida.

"Nobody really knew what to expect. But, they've been an incredibly pleasant surprise to work with and to learn from and to play with," he said.

The transformation of Miami, in two games, from a struggling side lacking confidence into a team playing with swagger and some style, isn't just down to Messi and Busquets' technical ability.

The duo are clearly committed to helping the rest of the team improve.

Messi has responded to any mistakes by his team-mates with suggestions and support rather than the frustrated gestures that some star players in MLS have displayed.

Nineteen-year-old full-back Noah Allen, who grew up just down the road from Inter's DRV PNK Stadium in Pembroke Pines, says Messi is a joy to play with.

"He really makes us all enjoy the game and he gives us extra space. So we also have more time on the ball and we have to make better decisions," he said.

"We're playing with the best in the world, so we have to sharpen up as well. And he's really helping us with that," he said.

No one has benefited more from Messi's arrival than Finnish winger Robert Taylor, who has matched the Argentine with three goals in the last two games and has also reciprocated with an assist for his team-mate.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No NOC for Taskin to play in LPL considering workload
Kushtia clinch Inter-district Volleyball title
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka to sweep series
Official draws of FIFA WC preliminary stage, Asiad Football held
Father's advice helped Abdullah Shafique to score double hundred
Liverpool's Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
Australia bowl first as Murphy recalled for Ashes finale
India's Siraj rested from Windies ODIs


Latest News
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
SSC, equivalent exam results Friday
PM seeks British cooperation for Bangladesh's railway development
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
AL's peace rally to resist BNP's 'terror and anarchy': JL says
India allows Muslim procession in Kashmir's main city for first time in 3 decades
Law enforces take position at Nayapaltan with riot cars, water canons
Senior journalist Shahjahan Mia laid to rest in Munshiganj
Russia grain deal exit could push up inflation: ECB's Lagarde
VAT collection witnesses 17pc growth in FY23
Most Read News
Joy is a real game changer for our ICT industry
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
PM returns home from Italy
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged tonight
AL associate bodies want to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram
Dengue is linked to climate change in Bangladesh
US supports Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair polls: State Dept
Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
Police on high alert at Nayapaltan
Journalist union leader M Shahjahan Miah passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft