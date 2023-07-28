Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Trossard at the double as Gunners down Barcelona

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

INGLEWOOD, JULY 27: Leandro Trossard bagged a second-half brace as Arsenal twice came from behind to defeat Spanish champions Barcelona 5-3 in a pre-season friendly in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Belgian international Trossard netted in the 55th and 78th minutes as the English Premier League runners-up completed an emphatic victory at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The start of an entertaining encounter at the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams was delayed by 30 minutes after Arsenal's team bus was held up in traffic en route to the stadium.

When the game finally kicked off, Barcelona began the brighter, with Moroccan forward Abde Ezzalzouli producing a scintillating run down the left flank to set up the Catalans' opener.

Ezzalzouli's cross was met by Raphinha, whose first-time shot was saved by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, but only as far as Robert Lewandowski, who rammed in the finish in the seventh minute.

Arsenal however were swift to respond, with England international Bukayo Saka grabbing an equalizer in the 13th minute after a defensive lapse by Barcelona centre-half Andreas Christensen.

Saka missed the chance to fire Arsenal into the lead from the penalty spot on 22 minutes, the winger screwing his shot wide of the post after Ronald Araujo had handled in the area.

Barca however regained the lead just after the half-hour mark, with Raphinha's long-range free-kick deflecting off Martin Odegaard in the Arsenal wall to deceive Ramsdale.

Odegaard made amends just before half-time however, flicking on to Arsenal's new signing Kai Havertz, for the forward to jab in the finish from close range.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No NOC for Taskin to play in LPL considering workload
Kushtia clinch Inter-district Volleyball title
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka to sweep series
Official draws of FIFA WC preliminary stage, Asiad Football held
Father's advice helped Abdullah Shafique to score double hundred
Liverpool's Henderson completes move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
Australia bowl first as Murphy recalled for Ashes finale
India's Siraj rested from Windies ODIs


Latest News
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
SSC, equivalent exam results Friday
PM seeks British cooperation for Bangladesh's railway development
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
AL's peace rally to resist BNP's 'terror and anarchy': JL says
India allows Muslim procession in Kashmir's main city for first time in 3 decades
Law enforces take position at Nayapaltan with riot cars, water canons
Senior journalist Shahjahan Mia laid to rest in Munshiganj
Russia grain deal exit could push up inflation: ECB's Lagarde
VAT collection witnesses 17pc growth in FY23
Most Read News
Joy is a real game changer for our ICT industry
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
PM returns home from Italy
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged tonight
AL associate bodies want to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram
Dengue is linked to climate change in Bangladesh
US supports Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair polls: State Dept
Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
Police on high alert at Nayapaltan
Journalist union leader M Shahjahan Miah passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft