Bellingham off the mark as Madrid down United

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

HOUSTON, JULY 27: Jude Bellingham scored the first goal of his Real Madrid career as the Spanish giants defeated Manchester United 2-0 in a pre-season friendly in Houston on Wednesday.

English midfielder Bellingham, who joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a $114 million transfer in June, opened his account with an exquisite finish after just six minutes.

Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger caught the United defence napping with a superbly weighted ball that sent Bellingham bearing down on goal.

The 20-year-old took one touch to control and then lifted a delicate chip over on-rushing United goalkeeper Andre Onana to give Madrid a deserved lead.

Brazilian international Vinicius Jr. might have doubled the Madrid lead shortly afterwards but scuffed his shot from eight yards out to let United off the hook.

United, meanwhile, almost got back on level terms after 36 minutes, but Marcus Rashford was just unable to find the target from a tight angle.

After a flurry of changes at half-time United looked improved after the break, but Madrid created the better chances, with Militao almost making it 2-0 on 69 minutes only to see his shot cleared off the line.    �AFP


