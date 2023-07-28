Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US investment climate statement analyses Bangladesh economy

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

The United States Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs issued Bangladesh Investment Climate 2023 report on Thursday saying the Government has made efforts to improve the business environment, but the full implementation of its foreign investment policies has yet to materialize.

It said the country's capital markets are still developing and the financial sector is highly dependent on banks, which suffered a major scandal in 2022 in which 11 banks faced a collective shortfall of $3.1 billion.

A sluggish and reportedly corrupt judicial process and limits on alternative dispute resolution mechanisms impede the enforcement of contracts and the resolution of business disputes, the report said.

In the areas of labor, intellectual property rights (IPR), and environment, the Government has passed various modern laws but does not effectively enforce many of them. It devotes limited resources to IPR protection.

"Although Bangladesh has made measurable progress over the past decade to improve fire and building safety standards, workers' rights to associate freely and bargain collectively are limited. Despite the many environmental conventions Bangladesh joined, Dhaka is among the world's worst cities for air pollution,"

However, the report said Bangladesh has made gradual progress over the past decade in reducing some constraints on investment, such as taking steps to better ensure reliable electricity, but inadequate infrastructure, limited financing instruments, bureaucratic delays, lax enforcement of labor laws, and corruption continue to hinder foreign investment.

Bangladesh's rising commodity prices and a surge in imports in 2022 resulted in a widening balance of payments deficit. Foreign currency reserves declined from USD 48 billion in August 2021 to under USD 32.2 billion in January 2023. The Government responded with measures to delay foreign currency payments.

"The foreign currency shortage also coincided with a banking scandal in which several major Bangladeshi banks made large, questionable loans to companies that then defaulted on the loans. In September 2022, nonperforming loans (NPL) in the banking system reportedly surged to a record USD 12.8 billion, much of which the Government has been unable to trace."

It said in the current year, Bangladesh obtained an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan to bolster its foreign currency reserves. The IMF Executive Board approved $3.3 billion under the Extended Credit Facility/Extended Fund Facility and $1.4 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

According to the IMF, "Bangladesh's robust economic recovery from the pandemic has been interrupted by Russia's war in Ukraine, leading to a sharp widening of Bangladesh's current account deficit, depreciation of the Taka and a decline in foreign exchange reserves."

The 42-month program "will help preserve macroeconomic stability, protect the vulnerable, and foster inclusive and green growth."

Bangladesh had annual GDP growth of over six percent between 2010-2020. Its strategic location between the emergent South and Southeast Asian markets and its large workforce were reasons for U.S. companies to invest.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US investment climate statement analyses Bangladesh economy
Foreign investors to get One Stop Banking Service
DSE ends mixed for 2nd day, CSE climbs
BD exports to China drop to $677m amid challenges
Cash crisis persists in banks due to govt borrowings
Interest on pre-shipment loans now aligned with market based rates
Asian markets rally as traders bet on end to Fed rate hikes
Meta earnings beat market expectations as ads revive


Latest News
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
SSC, equivalent exam results Friday
PM seeks British cooperation for Bangladesh's railway development
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
AL's peace rally to resist BNP's 'terror and anarchy': JL says
India allows Muslim procession in Kashmir's main city for first time in 3 decades
Law enforces take position at Nayapaltan with riot cars, water canons
Senior journalist Shahjahan Mia laid to rest in Munshiganj
Russia grain deal exit could push up inflation: ECB's Lagarde
VAT collection witnesses 17pc growth in FY23
Most Read News
Joy is a real game changer for our ICT industry
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
PM returns home from Italy
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged tonight
AL associate bodies want to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram
Dengue is linked to climate change in Bangladesh
US supports Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair polls: State Dept
Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
Police on high alert at Nayapaltan
Journalist union leader M Shahjahan Miah passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft